'It pisses me off': Mason Cox slams Pendlebury critics

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Fremantle's Mason Cox has come to the defence of former Collingwood teammate Scott Pendlebury, declaring criticism of the AFL superstar making money from his record-breaking 433rd game as both "absurd" and "ridiculous".

Pendlebury is expected to make a significant windfall from his milestone game, in Round 11 against the West Coast Eagles at the MCG, by selling match-worn guernseys with a bespoke gold No. 10 emblazoned on the back.

He's also been granted 100% of the profits from any gold-adorned merchandise being made for the landmark occasion, while he declared he'll be giving some of the proceeds from his record-breaking game to charity My Room.

The allowance has raised eyebrows at other clubs, with spokespeople from up to five teams reportedly telling Agenda Setters' Caroline Wilson they were "absolutely filthy" that the proceeds will fall outside the Magpies' salary cap.

Speaking on ESPN's Red Time podcast, Cox declared tall poppy syndrome "well and truly alive" in relation to Pendlebury's potential earnings from "a record that may never be [broken] again."

Mason Cox and Scott Pendlebury at Collingwood in 2020. Paul Kane/Getty Images

"You're talking about, honestly, probably the most consistent player that's ever played the game. And one thing I must say is this: a lot of people that are talking and carrying on -- let's be clear -- Pendles has not laid a foot wrong. He's never really had media scrutiny, media trouble, or anything like that," Cox said. "And you're telling me that you can't celebrate this guy? We've been sitting here for the last two weeks talking about this whole gold trim jumper thing, which, I mean, who really cares?

"If you want to do it, do it. It's his game, where he's breaking a record that may never be done again. Give him some independence to make that decision."

Cox, Pendlebury's 2023 premiership teammate, said criticism was stemming from jealousy, and that comparatively "underpaid" AFL players should be able to milk what they can from their careers.

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"Instead, all we're talking about is, 'Oh man, he might make one dollar'. Heaven forbid. Seriously, are you kidding me? As he should. He should make as much money as he wants. And if you're not happy with that, then how about you go and do what he's done? You can't do it. You know why? Because you're not good enough, and you just have to swallow that pill," Cox said on Red Time.

"Stop trying to throw all these things at Pendles, saying heaven forbid he makes money in a sport that heavily underpays its players. It's the most absurd, ridiculous thing, and it pisses me off. I'm genuinely infuriated by this because everyone's out there talking about him making money rather than celebrating what is probably the greatest football player we've ever seen.

"We're all sitting there talking about him making cash. Yes, I would hope the guy who has literally represented the league in the best way possible for the longest time gets a bit of cash along the way. He's still probably going to have to work a job once he's done, and he's the best thing you guys have ever produced. Yet you're telling me you're going to be pissed off that he's still making money off it?

"It blows my mind, and it pisses me off that I'm seeing this in the media. Let the man live. If he wants to rock out there in gold-plated boots, I don't care. Do what you want, because you're a better player than any of us speaking. Live it up. Soak it up. Enjoy it.

"We should all just sit back, watch, be in awe, and appreciate the man that has been -- and will continue to be -- a great role model for the AFL, and stop bitching and complaining about him making a dollar."

Mason Cox appears weekly on ESPN's Red Time podcast.