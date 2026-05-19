AFL confirms Devils' full list concessions

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Tasmania will have priority access to local prospects ahead of their first four AFL drafts - on top of their generous suite of picks - under a raft of list concessions granted to the expansion club.

The AFL last year announced key features of the Devils' recruiting rules, including a $5 million signing bonus fund, access to out-of-contract players and a range of first-round draft selections to use and trade.

On Tuesday, the league confirmed the full details for Tasmania's list build ahead of their planned entry to the national competition in 2028.

The Devils will have pre-draft access to eligible Tasmanian players ahead of the 2027-2030 drafts, and then after the first round of the draft in 2031-2032.

A close up of the Tasmania Devils' inaugural jumper. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

From 2033, they will have to match bids for local academy players under the system that already applies to the rest of the league.

The Devils will also have father-son access to prospects whose fathers were born in Tasmania and played at least 100 AFL games, or played at least 200 senior games in Tasmania's state league.

If that prospect is also eligible as a father-son selection for another club, the player will be able to choose their destination.

AFL football boss Greg Swann said establishing the list rules marked a significant milestone in Tasmania's journey towards entering the league.

"It is important we provide them (the Devils) the best opportunity to be competitive on the field with a list that features local Tasmanian talent and recognises the history of Tasmanian football," Swann said.

"To achieve this, the AFL set out key guiding principles that would underpin the club's list build.

"Once the principles were established, thorough consultation was undertaken with key stakeholders, including Tasmania Football Club and all other 18 AFL clubs, to create the list rules and to balance impact on the existing clubs."

Also on Tuesday, the AFL confirmed Tasmania's $5 million sign-on bonus would be spread over 2028 and 2029, and cannot exceed $3 million or fall below $2 million in a single year.

The Devils will be able to sign up to eight 17-year-olds in each of 2026 and 2027, with a maximum of 12 in total across the two years.

In the 2027 draft, Tasmania will have picks one, three, five, seven, nine, 11 and 13, as well as the first selection of each subsequent round.

They will also have picks five and nine in 2028 and 2029, with the No.5 picks required to be traded.

Tasmania can sign up to 18 uncontracted players from rival clubs across 2027-28, at a maximum of one per club.