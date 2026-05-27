AFL overreactions: James Hird returning to coach Essendon would be a disaster for the Dons

Open Extended Reactions

There are plenty of talking points ahead of Round 12 of the AFL, and most of it centres around the Essendon Football Club.

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the biggest takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

James Hird returning to coach Essendon would be a disaster for the Dons

Let's be honest, there's few more polarising topics than the former Bomber champion, his part as coach in the infamous supplements scandal, and his suitability to return to AFL senior coaching at Essendon. I'm not a fan of the idea. But I also don't think you can categorically predict "disaster" should it happen.

The "pros" first. While Hird's record last time around was modest, he did lead the Bombers to two finals qualifications in four years (they were suspended from actually playing them in 2013). He's smart, articulate, and at a time the fan base has never felt more disconnected or disillusioned, his obvious passion for the club is valuable, no doubt.

Football clubs are also strange places, particularly this one, which has resolutely marched to the beat of its own drum its entire existence. Maybe the "return of the prodigal son" taps into some zeitgeist as the Bombers load up on young talent. That's the romance, anyway.

Verdict: Overreaction

The reality, though, is far less sentimental. It's that the AFL coaching landscape is chock full of worthy contenders. There's experienced and successful coaches like John Longmire, Adam Simpson, Nathan Buckley and Ken Hinkley. And a long list of well-credentialed assistants like Daniel Giansiracusa, Corey Enright and James Kelly.

play 2:02 Connolly: Bombers have more issues than just Brad Scott

But you've only got to hear Hinkley's response to Hird publicly throwing his hat in the ring to realise it will now be almost impossible for Essendon to run a completely unprejudiced coaching appointment process. How many worthy candidates might that cost them?

At any other club, Hird, who coached Essendon for just under four completed seasons for a strike rate of less than 50% and who hasn't now been in charge of a team as a senior AFL coach for 11 years, wouldn't be seriously considered for the job alongside those mentioned.

If he gets the job, he's really going to have to prove himself one of the greatest coaches of all time to have made all the sacrifices Essendon has already and will continue to make on his behalf worthwhile.

-- Rohan Connolly

Brad Scott is correct, Essendon should have traded Zach Merrett last year

Zach Merrett's trade request, and the drama which ensued, would end up being just about the most discussed storyline of the 2025 offseason. After Essendon finished the year on a dismal 13-game losing streak, Merrett made it known he wanted out of the club that had drafted him with pick No. 26 in 2013, selecting Hawthorn as his landing place of choice.

The entire trade period was dominated with news and whispers surrounding the Bombers and Hawks, but ultimately a deal between the two long-time Victorian rivals failed to come to fruition. The no-deal famously left Merrett's former manager Tom Petroro irate at Marvel Stadium, and the pair would part ways two months later. Merrett would also step down as Essendon captain and remove himself from the club's leadership group.

After being sacked by the Bombers on Tuesday morning, former coach Brad Scott declared on the Seven Network the club made a judgement error in refusing to deal Merrett last year. It was a decision made by the board and one Scott himself did not back at the time.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Sure, Merrett is contracted to the Bombers until the end of season 2027. And yes, he's the club's best and most experienced player, but Scott is 100% accurate in his assessment of the situation. Merrett no longer wanted to be at Essendon, and while it's easy to say 'tough luck, you signed a contract', this club was clearly going nowhere and had been offered a monster deal to let him go.

Hawthorn reportedly put three first round draft picks on the table (10, 22, and a future first), plus midfielder Henry Hustwaite, in order to land Merrett. It was an unprecedented trade package for a 30-year-old footballer, and one that could have potentially fast-tracked the club's inevitable rebuild.

From Essendon's perspective, what was the benefit of holding onto Merrett? Veteran leadership that's led to -- checks notes -- one win for the year and now a sacked coach. He's now another year older and another year closer to the conclusion of his contract. With that in mind, you can certainly make the argument he's no longer worth the monumental trade package the Hawks offered up last season. Does that mean they potentially get him at a discounted rate this offseason?

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That's enough speculating for now. The reality is, as worrying as it may be, Essendon hasn't yet bottomed out. Cashing in on a player that no longer wanted to be there would have sped up their rebuild. Failing to do so, and risking him walking away for nothing, simply has to be viewed as a major list management blunder.

-- Jake Michaels

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