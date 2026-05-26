Six Points: Brad Scott is gone, but the Bombers need to fix so much more

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Each week of the 2026 AFL season, ESPN.com.au's Jake Michaels looks at six big talking points.

This week's Six Points feature the brutal Bombers and the club's many issues to address post-Brad Scott, why there's real optimism about the Blues, some support of players speaking to the media, and two things the AFL should introduce.

1. Essendon's problems run far deeper than Brad Scott

Just as it was with Michael Voss a fortnight ago, the news Brad Scott had been relieved of his coaching duties hardly came as a shock. The Bombers have been in freefall over the past two years, managing just one win from their last 24 games and, as I wrote last week, were beginning to risk turning away the next generation of potential fans.

And while the stymied Scott simply had to make way for a fresh face and some new ideas -- even if you want to call him their sacrificial lamb -- the sugar hit of a new senior coach at Essendon isn't going to hastily smooth over the club's plethora of issues.

Once a dominant powerhouse, over the last two decades Essendon has declined into a competition laughing stock. There's the infamous supplements saga, the painful drought since its last finals win, a seemingly endless series of list management and drafting blunders, as well as trust issues between fans and the board. I haven't even mentioned the on-field issues.

This season has been as diabolical as it gets between the goalposts, and there's an argument to be made things are likely to get worse before they improve. Champion Data's premiership standards report provides a great snapshot of how close -- or in Essendon's case, how far away -- each club is from flag success. This reports identifies the 32 most important areas teams must excel in if they're to be considered 'premiership ready'. Put simply, the idea is to rank top six and avoid the bottom six in as many areas as possible. In 2026, the Bombers rank bottom six in 29 of these 32 categories and top six in zero. Even the Eagles rank in the league's top third for two categories.

While I could list all 29 of these areas of struggle here, there's just one I want to focus on: pressure. This year, Essendon has been the equal-worst pressure team (tied with Richmond), averaging a pressure factor of 167 per game. For context, the worst season-long pressure factor in recorded history was 168 by Carlton in 2015. Perhaps a chunk of this can be attributed to Scott, but it's a worrying sign the playing group has had the morale sapped out of it and basically given up.

FACT: Essendon has been outscored by 875 points over the last 12 months. Only West Coast at -916 has a worse points differential in that time.

And then there's the ongoing Zach Merrett saga. This past offseason, Merrett basically demanded a trade to the Hawks, only for a deal to fall through at the eleventh hour. It's clear the former skipper of the club no longer wants to be there and you can be sure of another trade request in the coming months. What sort of message does that send to the rest of the playing group, as well as the fans?

In no way am I defender of Scott and his coaching credentials, but Essendon's issues are plentiful, run deep, and many of them are far from quick, simple fixes.

Essendon parted ways with Brad Scott on Tuesday. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

2. So you're telling me Carlton still has a chance?

On second thought, perhaps there is reason for Essendon optimism because, geez, it's truly amazing the impact a new coach with a fresh philosophy can have on a footy club.

CARLTON'S RAPID IMPROVEMENT M. VOSS J. FRASER UNCONTESTED MARKS 13th 1st KICK LONG % 9th 18th 45 KICKS 15th 3rd D50 TO I50 % 13th 2nd KICK I50 RETENTION 6th 2nd

A fortnight ago, the Blues were languishing in the bottom two, having won just one game from the opening 10 weeks of the season. Since then, Michael Voss has been shown the exit, Josh Fraser has taken over the reins -- albeit in a caretaker capacity -- and his side's unbeaten under his watch. The playing group suddenly looks inspired, demonstrating a freedom and dare Blues fans had been crying out for under Voss' leadership. Gone is the kick-down-the-line-and-pray approach to the game. In its place, a far more methodical, patient, and considered style of play.

Okay, 3-8 is hardly a win-loss record worth lauding, but could Carlton be in the midst of an unlikely redemption arc in season 2026? So much was spoken about this club's inability to play out four quarters and the many frustrating late-game fadeouts, but what we often ignored in the analysis was that this playing group was ticking plenty of boxes to be able to frequently put themselves in winnable positions.

Here's how the next six weeks looks for the Blues:

Round 12: Geelong (MCG)

Round 13: Essendon (MCG)

Round 14: BYE

Round 15: GWS (Engie Stadium)

Round 16: West Coast (Marvel Stadium)

Round 17: Richmond (MCG)

The Cats this week is tough, no doubt, but Carlton has won three of its last four games against Geelong and always match up well. They'll then almost certainly start favourite against each of the Bombers, Eagles, and Tigers. The clash against the Giants up in western Sydney isn't easy, but prior to that third term against Brisbane on Sunday afternoon, many would have looked at this as a genuine 50-50 contest between two bottom six sides. They can win this one, too.

I'm not saying the flag is back in play for the Blues, but the season once again has a pulse. Don't forget, 10 teams will play finals this year and Carlton's only two-and-a-half wins outside 10th spot right now...

Harry McKay leads the Blues off Adelaide Oval after a win over Port Adelaide. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. There's an irony in critisicing players for speaking their mind

This comment on X (formally Twitter) sums up exactly why so many players in the league are often too afraid to speak their mind and stray from the team-first clichés.

Everytime this guy speaks he's trying to get some profound quote off. Just say the boys played well mate we don't need a lecture https://t.co/RsyLWoN1B7 — Toby (@Jousting_Sticks) May 23, 2026

I ask you this, would you honestly rather Geelong's Bailey Smith, or anyone else for that matter, trotting out the same robotic lines when interviewed on the field after a win? Or would you prefer something a little different? Something that maybe takes us inside their mind and offers an alternate perspective to the usual fluff that's served up.

I've never been able to understand why we are all so quick to shoot players down for expressing themselves and in the same breathe whinge that there's no individualism. Let's embrace it.

4. Award patches on jumpers need to be introduced in the AFL

I discussed this idea on the ESPN Footy Podcast last week ahead of Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking 433rd AFL game and I'm going to double down on it here ... it's time the AFL recognises the previous year's major award winners with a season-long guernsey patch.

Now, this doesn't need to take up a massive amount of jumper real estate, nor would any commercial obligations by impacted by it. All we really need is a small, not-even-fist-size patch under the AFL logo that gives a nod to those who have recently collected the game's highest accolades. Think the Walter Payton Man of the Year award patch in the NFL.

I'd love to see the reigning Brownlow Medal winner, Coleman Medal winner, and Rising Star recipient all wear a patch. And while we're at it, how about similar recognition for the 23 members of the All-Australian team?

To be named an All-Australian is a major honour, and yet because these presentations are broadcast on pay TV, after the home and away season has concluded, a large chunk of footy fans would probably have no idea who was ever selected. Even for the most rusted-on AFL supporters, how many All-Australians from last year can you recall by the (near) halfway stage of the following year? A tasteful patch brings much needed visibility and recognition to the game and its best players.

Does the AFL need more patches on footy jumpers? Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

5. Something quirky I noticed

Speaking of things the AFL should introduce...

There were many aspects of Pendlebury's milestone game that I loved, including the gold player numbers and the classy touch of inviting Brent Harvey -- the man whose record he was breaking -- to toss the coin. But what I really loved was broadcaster Mark Howard's immediate on-field, post-match interview with the Collingwood champion, one that was heard both in living rooms around the country, and at the MCG, as well.

We're so accustomed to post-match interviews only being shown on television broadcasts, but why should those at the ground miss out on hearing a player comment or two? In many ways it's the fans who leave their homes, trek their way to the grounds, and stay until the final siren that most deserve to hear from the athletes when it's all said and done.

Perhaps my mind is failing me, but the only other instance of this type of interview I can recall is Jack Riewoldt chatting to Dustin Martin after the triple Norm Smith Medal winner's 300th game in 2024. There could be others but it's certainly not commonplace in our game.

What's the TL;DR? The first TV interview after every AFL game should also be shared with those in the grandstands.

"I've never been clapped walking out of a supermarket before so that's a different experience." 😅



Scott Pendlebury reflects on breaking the all-time V/AFL games record.#AFLPiesEagles | #SP433 pic.twitter.com/1THLrnqd68 — AFL (@AFL) May 23, 2026

6. My favourite stat of the week

Nick Daicos. Ed Richards. Jason Horne-Francis. This past weekend, these three players each amassed 30 disposals and kicked three goals in their respective games. A Sacamano, if you will!

The last time we had three players each have 30 and three over the same weekend of footy was Round 3, 2018, with Dayne Beams, Gary Ablett, and Tom Phillips all tallying the impressive numbers.

The most it's occurred in a single round is five times. That's happened twice. First in Round 5, 2001 with Jarrad Schofield, Jason Akermanis, Justin Murphy, Nigel Lappin, and Tim Notting. Then again in Round 7, 2015, when Adam Treloar, Jarryd Roughead, Luke Parker, Nat Fyfe, and Tom Mitchell each recorded the monster stat line.