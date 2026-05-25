AFL Round 12: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Round 12 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night clash between the Saints and Hawks. On Friday, the Blues and Cats resume hostilities.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Hawks veteran Jack Gunston missed a second consecutive game last week with a foot issue and is no certainty to face the Saints unless he trains fully. Will Day returned from injury via the VFL last Friday night and picked up 16 disposals on managed minutes against Williamstown, but will continue progressing before being recalled into the senior team. For the Saints, Rowan Marshall is expected to be fit to play despite hurting his leg in the loss to Freo, while the extent of Dougal Howard's calf injury is unknown. Jack Higgins underwent surgery on a knee issue last week and will remain sidelined for the short to medium term.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.60, Hawks $1.50

FRIDAY, MAY 29

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: In bitter news for Blues fans, Matt Carroll ruptured his ACL last week and will miss the remainder of the season. For the Cats, Tanner Bruhn was managed against the Swans but is expected to be right for Friday night's match. If Chris Scott looks for further changes, Jack Bowes and James Worpel both had 39 disposals and finished with a combined 18 clearances in starring performances at VFL level.

ESPN tip: Cats by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $3.70, Cats $1.25

SATURDAY, MAY 30

SCG, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Sydney could be without a pair of livewires this week after Malcolm Rosas (ankle) and Tom Papley (calf) both failed to see out the loss in Geelong. "Malcolm's hurt his ankle and couldn't come back on after half time and then Tom's calf got a bit tight. We'll find the extent of what they both look like," Dean Cox said after the game. Richmond's Jonty Faull has entered concussion protocols and will miss Round 12, while Tom Lynch, who will see specialists this week, will also be sidelined with a larynx injury.

ESPN tip: Swans by 54 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.01, Tigers $17.00

Gabba, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: It seems the Lions are in desperate need of reprieve after two straight losses and it should come in the form of Jarrod Berry and Dayne Zorko. Cody Curtin kicked four goals from eight marks and 17 disposals in the VFL side's loss against GWS and could also come into consideration.

ESPN tip: Lions by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.67, Dockers $2.20

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: The Bulldogs have been forced into at least one change with Luke Cleary suffering concussion during the win over Melbourne on Sunday. It's unknown how close Tim English is to returning, but it's expected the club will continue to take a cautious approach with the star ruckman. Small forward Cody Weightman is getting closer to a return. Craig McRae is set to make a host of changes after injury struck his side in Round 11, with Jamie Elliott (ACL), Will Hayes (shoulder), and Darcy Moore (hamstring) all injured in the win over the Eagles. Tim Membrey, Jack Buller, Harvey Harrison, and Wil Parker appear most likely to earn a recall.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 2 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.63, Magpies $2.25

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Traeger Park, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Important key defender Jack Buckley experienced hamstring soreness during the win over the Lions and will need scans to confirm the extent of the injury. Lachie Whitfield tweaked his hamstring during last Friday's training session and failed to meet initial expectations that he would recover in time to play against Brisbane, and he will also be evaluated during the week. For the Dees, key forward Brody Mihocek is edging closer from a hamstring injury, but Jake Lever will miss the trip to the NT while in concussion protocols.

ESPN tip: Demons by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.74, Giants $2.05

Optus Stadium, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Essendon coach Brad Scott is expected to make several changes for Sunday's game against the Eagles, with Sam Durham (concussion), Andrew McGrath (broken jaw), Archer May (ribs), Matt Guelfi (hamstring), and Jye Caldwell (ankle) all injured in the horror loss against Richmond at the MCG. Jordan Ridley shouldn't be too far away from returning from his calf setback, while Nik Cox had 21 disposals, 11 marks, and two goals in the VFL and could return to the senior line up.

ESPN tip: Eagles by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $1.47, Bombers $2.60