Expert tips, best tips for Round 12 of the AFL

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Who should you be tipping in Round 12 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

It's the first of the mid-season bye rounds (yep, we're at the halfway point already!) and it's a cracker of a week ahead.

On Thursday night, St Kilda play host to Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in a clash both sides will be desperate to win, before the new and improved Carlton and a red-hot Geelong go head-to-head in Friday night footy at the MCG.

The Lions will look to get back on the winners' list after two straight defeats when they welcome ladder leaders Fremantle to the Gabba, while an intriguing battle between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood also takes place on Saturday.

the Melbourne-GWS game headlines Sunday's two-game slate, with the Giants looking to continue their surge at Traeger Park, before West Coast and Essendon close out the round of footy at Optus Stadium.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 4

Season total: 74

Certainty and why: Swans. Tigers. SCG. There's only one winner here.

Upset and why: The Dockers have won 10 straight games and can definitely knock the reigning premier off on their home deck!

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Carlton vs. Geelong

Sydney vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Essendon

Matt Walsh

Last week: 4

Season total: 71

Certainty and why: Swans at home should be too strong for the banged up Tigers.

Upset and why: Freo are underdogs at the Gabba, but they're playing very well right now.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Carlton vs. Geelong

Sydney vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Essendon

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 74

Certainty and why: Swans. Not wasting my time explaining.

Upset and why: The one upset I've tipped this week is GWS over Melbourne. Not overly confident but these are two offensive-minded teams and I think the Giants have more talent in that sense.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Carlton vs. Geelong

Sydney vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Essendon

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 4

Season total: 70

Certainty and why: Swans over Richmond.

Upset and why: Freo. The Lions' defense has been as bad as anyone's in the past four weeks, allowing the Dockers the perfect opportunity to win their first game at the Gabba since 2016.

Tips for the week:

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Carlton vs. Geelong

Sydney vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. GWS

West Coast vs. Essendon