Who is it a big week for? James Hird and Dermott Brereton on Round 11

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Who is it a big week for in the AFL? Perhaps it's a club that's down in the dumps or maybe it's a player that needs to lift, who is the spotlight on this week in the world of football?

In the latest episode of ESPN Footy Central, footy legends James Hird and Dermott Brereton make their Round 11 'It's a big week for' picks.

James Hird - Essendon and Richmond

"It's a big round for both Essendon and Richmond, the loser here is mired to the bottom of the table [and] the loser here is in a bit of trouble and the favourite for the wooden spoon.

"I think it's more of a loss for Essendon if they [do] lose against a undermanned Richmond. But it's Dreamtime at the 'G, a wonderful celebration of football, we wanna see some quality football from both of these teams.

"[Essendon's] pre-game warm up last week was poor. You want to see them warm up well, and then come out and have a great performance."

Brereton: "You just have to put it on Essendon, you're just doing everything you can to get them up! They should win though, shouldn't they?"

Dermott Brereton - Oisin Mullin

"I think it's a big week for Oisin Mullin. He has taken all before him in terms of tagging this year, and he's been able to get offensive on those [players].

"He's so powerful at stoppage, he's so fast over the first 20 metres, he's the ideal running-with player for small midfielders. But he's going to have to take on a bigger midfielder this week in probably Heeney or Warner.

"So it's a big week for him because at the moment he's got the crown of the number one run-with player."

Hird: "The difference here for him is that against Lachie Neale, as great a player as he is, he doesn't burst out of stoppage at the same speed as Heeney and Warner, if they get away on you, you're not stopping them."