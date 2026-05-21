A voice but no accountability: vile AFL fan podcast comment shows dark side of modern fan media

Open Extended Reactions

In the modern media landscape dominated by socials, podcasts, and instant red-hot takes, anyone with access to either a computer or microphone can have a voice. In many ways it's a blessing; the pro-freedom of speech allowing for a seemingly never-ending stream of consumable content. On the other hand, with zero regulation in the industry, often no bosses to answer to, and social media companies happy to wash their hands of any involvement or wrongdoing, it can very much be a curse.

This week, a member of a Carlton fan podcast I'm not going to dignify by naming, declared he would "punch the f--- out of 'The Besties'", another Blues fan podcast, originally launched by two women in an attempt to connect and empower female footy fans around the country.

Despite the three other members of the all-male podcast roaring in laughter at the mere suggestion of violence against women, these comments weren't remotely humorous. Nor were they delivered tongue-in-cheek, as some rusted-on supporters of the show have since suggested on social media. Instead, let's call it what it was: a disgusting attack with concerning sexist and abusive undertones, further proving some people simply don't deserve the privilege of freedom of speech.

Ultimately, that's what any podcast, blog, or social media platform offers its users. Just because we all have the ability to speak, it doesn't mean it's not a privilege to have a voice. It's an even greater privilege to have an audience to share that voice with. But as with any sort of power, there's a degree of responsibility that's required. At least there should be. And while many fan-driven podcasts tow the line from an ethics standpoint, clearly there are some who continue to take this unearned privilege for granted.

Spewing misogynistic, assault-related vile commentary is never acceptable (I can't believe I even have to write those words in 2026). But to do so in front of a microphone, as your 'mates' basically cheer in encouragement and approval -- note none of the other three bothered to interject and call out the behaviour -- is next level stupidity. It's cowardly. It's pathetic. It highlights the plethora of cultural issues that continue to fester in both sport and society. Even the laughable attempt at an apology arguably did more harm than good, given the scrambling attempt to justify their hurtful and hate-filled words.

Australia is in the midst of a worrying domestic violence epidemic. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in the 2024-25 financial year, police recorded 97,800 offenders of domestic violence, marking an 8% increase and the highest offender rate since 2019. Furthermore, two in five women in the country have experienced violence since the age of 15, while one woman is killed every nine days from domestic violence by either a current or former partner.

As a male working in the football media industry, I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed that such offensive, insupportable commentary could be delivered from the mouth of someone who shares the AFL grandstands with me -- and God forbid, women -- each weekend. I'm embarrassed that these outdated attitudes exist in sport in 2026, making it threatening for any women ever wishing to get involved in any capacity. I'm most embarrassed, and extremely disappointed, that someone who feels this way has an audience to share these dangerously warped ideas with. Unfortunately, I'm not entirely surprised by it, and that's precisely the problem.

Who is holding this group accountable? Who will intervene and cut their microphones? Nobody. We grow up learning that our actions have consequences, and yet commentary as unacceptable and vile as this will ultimately get swept under the rug and forgotten about when we move on to the next inevitable controversy. There is no industry regulation. There is no boss to come down hard on them. There is nothing these social media companies will do to prevent such abhorrent attacks from occurring.

How about Carlton? It's investigating, but what can it really do? In no world would the club want to be associated with this quartet -- one that streams its video content surrounded by an array of Blues merchandise -- but its hands are tied to a large extent. If the perpetrators in question are members, they could potentially issue a ban. If not, it doesn't really have the jurisdiction to do anything, nor does the AFL.

On the other hand, perhaps a pointed message from either CEO Graham Wright or club captain Patrick Cripps could whip these four into line. Wishful thinking, I know. But at the very least, a statement or media conference from senior figure at the Blues would distance the club from this podcast and its members while hammering home the fact it does not condone such unacceptable behaviour.

Sadly, if anything, the negative blowback and social media firestorm generated from these comments is more likely to boost this podcast's listenership base. It's not the first time we've seen something like this crop up and, sadly, it almost certainly won't be the last. What a backwards world we're living in.

Ironically, next weekend the Blues will celebrate the 10th anniversary of 'Carlton Respects', the round of footy dedicated to calling out violence against women in Australia and helping to put an end to it. Clearly, it's a cause that very much still requires extreme attention and discussion in this country.