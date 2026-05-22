Star's gut-punch ban rubs salt in Crows' wounds

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Adelaide spearhead Riley Thilthorpe has received a one-match ban for a gut punch as the Crows count the cost of their tight loss to Hawthorn.

Coach Matthew Nicks already had concerns over the fitness of gun midfielder Izak Rankine (calf) and Callum Ah Chee (hand) after a bruising 10.15 (75) to 9.12 (66) defeat on Thursday night.

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Those were compounded on Friday evening by Thilthorpe's suspension for an off-the-ball strike to the midriff of Hawks ruckman Lloyd Meek in the fourth quarter.

Adelaide next have the bye but then host Geelong in a bumper clash on June 4.

Riley Thilthorpe has received a one-match ban for a gut punch. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

The Crows will clearly ponder appealing the ban, considered body contact, medium impact and intentional conduct, but it is hard to see Thilthorpe being cleared given the AFL's crackdown on gut punches.

Taylor Walker, left in the SANFL this week, is the obvious replacement for Thilthorpe, who has also been dealing with a back injury.

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Rankine limped off in the third term and will go for scans, as will Ah Chee who played on with a guard on his hand.

Nicks declared his side needs a couple of big wins as he tries to solve their consistency problem.

Adelaide started strongly and were coming home with a wet sail, but did themselves no favours by conceding a run of seven goals through the middle of the game.

Last season's minor premiers, who were bundled out of the finals in straight sets, sit at 6-5.

The Crows were in a similar position at the same point in 2025, before winning 12 of their last 13 games to finish top of the ladder.

"We need a couple of big wins. We need to put a performance out there over a full four quarters against a pretty good side. We haven't done that yet," Nicks said.

"That is probably where I think there is a bit of frustration, especially from those who watch us closely.

"But to be where we are and still know there is so much upside, that gives optimism."

Nicks defended the decision to leave out Walker, saying the wet, slippery conditions in Launceston weren't the right fit.

"We're always going to miss Taylor's leadership in crucial moments. There are other areas in the game that we didn't get right," he said.

"Hopefully he has a good hit-out and we'll just balance that as we go through the second half of the year."