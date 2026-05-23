Pies players surprise Pendlebury with gold numbers

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Scott Pendlebury has run out alongside his children Jax and Darcy for his AFL/VFL record-breaking 433rd game for Collingwood in front of a huge MCG crowd.

The Magpies host West Coast in the Saturday twilight fixture, with more than 90,000 fans tipped to be part of the celebration of Pendlebury's remarkable milestone.

And in a surprise move, every Collingwood player has donned a gold number on the back of their jumper in Pendlebury's honour.

It comes after the club's original call to have only Pendlebury wearing a gold number came under fire.

"The jumpers look good," Magpies coach Craig McRae told Fox Footy before the match.

"I'm not sure we got approval for all of them - we might get in trouble for that - but we wanted to look like a team."

The Collingwood players in their gold guernseys. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Pendlebury, who made his AFL debut in 2006, moves past retired North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey as the competition's all-time games record holder.

"It is different, and since 'Fly' (McRae) has been here we've been really big on actually embracing the occasion," Pendlebury told Fox Footy before the match.

"This is a little bit different because it is an individual (milestone) but I've tried to lap it up and enjoy it.

"It's pretty funny; I was just doing some shopping yesterday down in Elwood and they clapped me when I walked out, and I was holding a pumpkin.

"It's been fun and I've enjoyed it, and now's the easy part where you get to go out and play."

Pendlebury is also wearing custom designed Puma boots, decorated by Jax and Darcy.

"It's probably the best thing I've ever received in footy," Pendlebury said.

"I was a little bit shocked when I opened them up during the week and each kid had designed a boot.

"I've got them down there and I can't wait to put them on."