Captain Cripps stars as Carlton thump Port Adelaide

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A dynamic display from Patrick Cripps has inspired Carlton to a 34-point belting of Port Adelaide to retain caretaker coach Josh Fraser's perfect winning record.

The Blues thumped a lacklustre Power 13.14 (92) to 8.10 (58) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night as Fraser banked a second victory from as many games at the helm.

Captain Cripps turned in another brilliant display, collecting 31 disposals, eight clearances, a goal and nine score involvements.

The dual Brownlow Medal winner set the tone with 19 touches and his goal in a dominant opening half when the Blues crafted a match-defining 35-point lead.

Forwards Mitch McGovern, Will Hawyard and Brodie Kemp kicked two goals each as Carlton improved their record to three wins and eight losses - the same as Port.

Brodie Kemp of the Blues celebrates a goal Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Cripps and his fellow midfielders George Hewett (26 touches, one goal), Sam Walsh (28, one goal) and Jagga Smith (27 disposals) torched Port's on-ballers.

And recruits Hayward (19 possessions) and Ollie Florent (26) were also busy as the Blues put a dent in the 150th AFL game of Port star Zak Butters.

The Power's midfield ace recorded 28 disposals but was largely subdued - the triple club champion was moved to half-back from late in the third quarter.

Brownlow Medallist Ollie Wines had just five disposals in the game as Port relied almost exclusively on Jason Horne-Francis, who was outstanding with 32 disposals, three goals and eight clearances.

The Blues, propelled by captain Cripps, made a fast start, kicking 5.0 to 2.0 in the opening term.

Despite losing utility Matt Carroll to a knee injury, Carlton's attack fired as Cripps collected 13 disposals and four clearances in the quarter.

The Blues' lead would have been greater if not for the feats of Horne-Francis, whose 10 touches in the term featured both his side's goals.

Cripps' imprint continued in the second stanza, the skipper scoring the first of four more goals for the visitors as they stretched to a 35-point advantage.

Carlton kicked their initial eight goals without a miss - a wayward left-footer from Cripps in the 16th minute of the term was their first behind.

With second-game spark Jack Ison and Kemp prominent, the Blues held a 34-point buffer at halftime - the same as the final margin.

Port made slight inroads in the third term with two goals to one - their last, from ex-Blue Corey Durdin, came as a mass of players wrestled in a melee.

The hosts trailed by 31 points at three-quarter time and were 25 down when Todd Marshall goaled in the opening seconds of the final quarter.

But Carlton extinguished any hope of a Port comeback by booting the next three goals.