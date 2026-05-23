Moore hurt as Pendlebury breaks AFL games record

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Collingwood captain Darcy Moore has been ruled out for the rest of Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking AFL appearance with another hamstring injury.

Moore was hurt during the second quarter of the Magpies' clash with West Coast at the MCG on Saturday.

The Pies quickly ruled a line through their skipper, who was battled repeated soft-tissue injuries this season.

Moore missed the start of the campaign because of calf issues and sat out multiple games after hurting a hamstring in round three.

Collingwood led West Coast 6.9 to 5.5 at halftime, with Nick Daicos (21 disposals, one goal) the stand-out performer in a scrappy first half.

It came after milestone man Pendlebury ran onto the ground with children Jax and Darcy for his 433rd game in front of a massive crowd.

In a surprise move, every Collingwood player has donned a gold number on the back of their jumper in Pendlebury's honour.

Jamie Elliott of the Magpies is attened to by trainers Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

It comes after the club's original call to have only Pendlebury wearing a gold number came under fire.

"The jumpers look good," Magpies coach Craig McRae told Fox Footy before the match.

"I'm not sure we got approval for all of them - we might get in trouble for that - but we wanted to look like a team."

Pendlebury, who made his AFL debut in 2006, moves past retired North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey as the competition's all-time games record holder.

"It is different, and since 'Fly' (McRae) has been here we've been really big on actually embracing the occasion," Pendlebury told Fox Footy before the match.

"This is a little bit different because it is an individual (milestone) but I've tried to lap it up and enjoy it.

"It's pretty funny; I was just doing some shopping yesterday down in Elwood and they clapped me when I walked out, and I was holding a pumpkin.

"It's been fun and I've enjoyed it, and now's the easy part where you get to go out and play."

Pendlebury is also wearing custom designed Puma boots, decorated by Jax and Darcy.

"It's probably the best thing I've ever received in footy," Pendlebury said.

"I was a little bit shocked when I opened them up during the week and each kid had designed a boot.

"I've got them down there and I can't wait to put them on."

The milestone match follows a period of intense focus on Pendlebury and Collingwood's handling of their veteran superstar in the build-up.

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Debate centred around whether the lead-in prioritised the individual over his team.

Pendlebury, who dominated in the Magpies' most recent win on Anzac Day, was "managed" when left out of two of the past three games - resulting in a draw with Hawthorn and a narrow loss to Sydney.

The selection calls came under heavy scrutiny, with the loudest critics accusing Collingwood of "hand-picking" West Coast as an easy kill for Pendlebury's milestone game.

"That's pretty naive to think we would do that," McRae said this week.

Collingwood (4-5-1) can move back into a 'wildcard' spot with victory over the Eagles (3-7), who ran over the top of GWS last week and have their own eyes on the top 10.

"They played really good footy last week and we know what we're up against," Pendlebury said.

"At the same time, I know we haven't got many points of late ... but we've played some really good sides.

"We drew with Hawthorn and lost by a kick to the Swans, so we're playing alright footy and I think we're building.

"I'm looking forward to trying to get the win today."

Pendlebury, a two-time premiership player, six-time All-Australian and Norm Smith medallist, is sharing his special day with three other milestone men.

Magpies defender Dan Houston is in his 200th game and West Coast young gun Harley Reid his 50th, while boundary umpire Ian Burrows is officiating his 450th match.