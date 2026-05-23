Winning is fun but Blues coach again rules out top job

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Two wins from two games as Carlton's caretaker coach hasn't changed Josh Fraser's mind.

He still doesn't want the Blues' head coaching job next season.

"No, no. I'll be pretty consistent with my answer in that regard," Fraser said after Carlton's 34-point hammering of Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

"I'm learning alot. I'm determined at the end of this opportunity to be better placed than what I am now.

"But my focus is pretty narrow: I'm looking forward to reviewing the game and getting back to work."

Fraser, who took over as head coach after Michael Voss stepped down, said "winning is fun" after overseeing the Blues' 13.14 (92) to 8.10 (58) triumph against Port at Adelaide Oval.

"Winning is important. It gives you that affirmation, I suppose, of the work you're putting in," he said.

"But for me, I'm just so pleased at how connected the group are ... they look connected, they look happy.

"And I think we've been heading that way for a little while."

The comprehensive beating of Port was sparked by another masterful display from captain Patrick Cripps, who collected 31 disposals, eight clearances and kicked a goal.

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"I'd like to think we're supporting him as a group more," Fraser said.

"And maybe Crippa doesn't feel like he has to carry the burden of everything and everyone and every problem on the field.

"We're trying to set him up to be really good at what he's good at, so his contest work being elite, his leadership on-field has been fantastic, he's making others around him better."

And Fraser rated Cripps' impact off-field as great as his on-field feats.

"I really value the conversations we've had around where we're trying to go, how we're going to get better," he said.

"He's driving that incredibly hard, along with other leaders, but he's clearly at the front, leading the charge there.

"He has been important for us the last couple of weeks and it's important we acknowledge that he's making others around him better."

The Blues meet flag fancies Geelong at the MCG on Friday night with Fraser hopeful that key defender Jacob Weitering (calf) and utility Zac Williams, who was rested from the trip to Adelaide, will be available.