Daicos joins Pies' walking wounded ahead of Dogs test

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Nick Daicos has been added to Collingwood's growing list of injury concerns, undergoing scans on a sore foot after the win over West Coast.

The Magpies celebrated Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking appearance with a hard-fought 10-point victory at the MCG on Saturday.

But Jamie Elliott's suspected serious knee injury, coupled with setbacks for Darcy Moore (hamstring) and Will Hayes (dislocated shoulder), took some shine off the celebration.

Daicos was best afield for Collingwood with 34 disposals and three crucial goals, but will be a close watch ahead of their clash with the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

"I just had, I think, my foot stomped on," Daicos told the Seven Network on Sunday.

"So just making sure there's nothing wrong with it, but it feels good, so (it's) just precautionary."

After his side's win on Saturday night, Collingwood coach Craig McRae feared Hayes was set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Moore, meanwhile, has managed just four games this season because of calf and hamstring concerns, and is set for another period out of action.

Nick Daicos starred with 34 disposals and three goals against the Eagles. Photo by Craig Dooley/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Pies' captain said he was "a bit sore" on Sunday as he headed for scans.

"It's definitely frustrating," Moore said.

"You put a lot of work in and you probably put in three times as much work when you're injured than when you're healthy.

Moore's next match will be his 200th AFL appearance.

AFL coaching legend Mick Malthouse said the Magpies had set Moore's body up to fail by playing him in the ruck at times against West Coast, but McRae defended that move.

"We manage his loads, he wasn't playing a high percentage of game time," McRae said.

"He was fit to play, and his body's giving him feedback (about) what he's capable of doing at this level right now. Let's get the scan and see how bad it is, then we'll work through that.

Jamie Elliott immediately clutched at his knee after landing awkwardly from a marking contest. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"We are very progressive, we won't leave a stone unturned. Clearly his body is giving him feedback, he needs to get to work on it and we need to find things that can support that. We won't rule anything out."

McRae was "hopeful" Elliott had avoided major damage, but signs weren't good after the small forward landed awkwardly on his left leg.

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Elliott immediately grabbed for the knee as he crumpled to the turf and was taken from the field on a stretcher.

"It's a little bit tender now," the 33-year-old said.

"Pain relief wore off pretty quick last night. I think pain's a good thing, so we'll see what the scans say."

Meanwhile, Carlton utility Matt Carroll will have surgery after scans confirmed he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Blues' big win over Port Adelaide.

"Matt had been in excellent form this season and was coming off a strong performance the week prior, so clearly this is a disappointing setback for him," Carlton football manager Chris Davies said.

"While we're all disappointed for Matt, we know how resilient he is, which will serve him well throughout his recovery."