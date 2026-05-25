Neale Daniher dies after courageous fight against MND

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Neale Daniher, whose courage made him the symbol of the fight against MND, has died aged 65.

His family released a statement saying the former AFL player and coach died on Monday at home.

Daniher was diagnosed in 2013 with motor neurone disease, which is incurable and fatal.

He devoted the rest of his life to raising money for medical research and advocated for other people suffering from MND.

Daniher nicknamed the disease The Beast and was named Australian Of The Year in 2025. The Big Freeze at the annual King's Birthday match between Collingwood and Melbourne has become an important fundraiser for MND research.

"We're heartbroken to share that our much-loved husband, Dad and Poppy, Neale Daniher, passed away at home, surrounded by his family," the Danihers said in their statement.

"From day one, Neale was a fighter. His determination was unmatched -- choosing every day to find opportunity where others might see only challenge, and taking the fight to the Beast with everything he had.

"Even in the toughest times, he kept pushing forward, determined to land as many blows as he could against his toughest opponent, all with a cheeky grin and a sharp sense of humour that never left him."