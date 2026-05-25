Essendon sack Brad Scott after woeful 1-10 start to the season

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Essendon parted ways with AFL senior coach Brad Scott following the club's dismal 1-10 start to the year, it was reported on Tuesday morning.

The 18th-placed Bombers' sole win of the season came against Melbourne during Gather Round last month. However, six consecutive losses following that breakthrough, including an 18-point defeat to Richmond on Friday evening at Dreamtime at the 'G, sealed Scott's fate, despite having a year still to run on his contract.

Scott joined Essendon ahead of the 2023 season and leaves the club with a record of 29 wins, one draw, and 50 losses (36.88% win rate). He ends his tenure at the Bombers with one win from his final 24 games at the helm.

Scott is the second senior coach to be removed this month, following Carlton's decision to split with Michael Voss.

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