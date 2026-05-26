Mid-season draft wrap: What each of the draftees can bring to your club

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22 mid-season draftees lined up for AFL clubs across round 11. It's become the best pathway for mature-agers to get their professional opportunity, and speaks to the ready-made talent hidden away at lower levels.

On Tuesday night another 18 dreams were realised in the 2026 mid-season draft, with Essendon selecting dashing defender Jaxon Artemis to kick off proceedings. With some of the most talented state league footballers called up to the AFL, here's what each prospect adds to their team's list.

Adelaide

Pick 10: Hugo Hall-Kahan (Williamstown)

Hall-Kahan is a two-timer in the MSD, picked up by Sydney as an exciting half forward with some aerial tricks. He's reinvented his game as a halfback with flair in 2026 and the 22-year-old has earned his opportunity with promising growth in his defensive application. Hall-Kahan can play a bit taller than his 188cm with a nice vertical leap and his creativity with ball in hand has been a highlight for Williamstown this season.

Hugo Hall-Kahan will get another shot at AFL level after Adelaide selected him in the mid-season draft, becoming just the second player to be picked twice in the intake. Photo by Jason McCawley/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Carlton

Pick 4: Flynn Riley (Carlton VFL)

The Blues have rewarded one of their own and given more draft hopefuls the impetus to join their VFL program by elevating 206cm ruckman Riley to their list. The 22-year-old from Montmorency has developed rapidly since moving to the Blues for the 2025 season and has the frame to match senior bodies. He sits behind Marc Pittonet, Liam Reidy and Hudson O'Keeffe but has a path to seizing that role in the years to come.

Collingwood

Pick 8: Harrison Coe (Frankston)

Oscar Steene's cruel ACL blow opened the door for the Pies to target a ready-made ruckman and Coe has been a dominant force in the VFL this season. The 204cm 26-year-old has averaged 23 disposals per outing for the Dolphins and taken big marks around the ground as a premier aerial presence at the lower level. With a tandem ruck proving fruitful alongside Darcy Cameron there's scope for Coe to debut for the Pies this year.

Pick 15: Liam Puncher (Woodville-West Torrens)

Defender by name, defender by nature. Puncher was a Sydney Swans Academy graduate but the 22-year-old has improved rapidly in the SANFL to get his opportunity with Collingwood. He's an interceptor at 195cm and looks comfortable rolling off his man to impact aerially as has been Craig McRae's defensive system. He's another candidate to earn a debut in 2026 given Reef McInnes' knee injury and Darcy Moore's injury struggles.

Pick 17: Mitch Podhajski (Coburg)

One of the best stories to come out of the MSD is Podhajski, a journeyman state league star finding his AFL chance as a 27-year-old. The Pies clearly see an immediate role for the Lions goalkicker who has kicked 17 majors in 2026. At 191cm he competes well in the air but his strengths come as a roaming forward that slips into dangerous space and converts his opportunities. There's some similarities in game style to Brody Mihocek who departed the club last off-season.

Essendon

Pick 1: Jaxon Artemis (Tasmania Devils)

Artemis captained WA and was their MVP at the national championships in the stacked 2024 draft, but didn't hear his name called that year. He returned to the WAFL and won South Fremantle's best first year player award on the way to a senior premiership before crossing to the Apple Isle for Tasmania's inaugural VFL season.

A dashing halfback, the 19-year-old has added muscle to his slender 181cm frame and offered glimpses of a robust offensive game to go with strong defensive instincts. He uses burst to gain metreage off halfback and has looked comfortable against senior bodies in the WAFL and VFL. Artemis garners strong character reviews and is another piece to add to the Dons' youth build.

Essendon have built a strong record with mid-season draft recruits, and speedy defender Jaxon Artemis could be the Bombers’ next success story. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Hawthorn

Pick 12: Max Beattie (Woodville-West Torrens)

Perhaps the most exciting talent taken in the MSD is forward-half maestro Beattie. The 174cm goalkicker has played through the midfield and up the ground for the Eagles with massive numbers to show for it, including a 30-disposal, five-goal outing earlier this season. The 22-year-old figures to become a genuine small forward at the next level with exceptionally clean hands at ground level and the nous under pressure to execute off either foot.

Melbourne

Pick 11: Lukas Cooke (Woodville-West Torrens)

The Dees took three selections in the MSD with the retirements of Steven May and Tim Camopbell helping to ease fears of a list crunch at the end of the season. A 22-year-old tall defender, Cooke's growing confidence with the ball has helped him become a two-way player with the Eagles this year. At 196cm he has key position size but offers rebounding upside for a team moving the ball quickly from the back half under Steven King.

Pick 16: Joel Fitzgerald (Williamstown)

Fitzgerald has been a premier ball-winner in the VFL with the Seagulls in the past two seasons. His move from halfback to the midfield paid immediate dividends with his work rate and running power translating well, and he's developed into a contested midfielder to complement his outside run. Melbourne added a genuine ball magnet in the 22-year-old who was going at 34 touches per outing this year.

Joel Fitzgerald in action for Williamstown. Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Pick 18: Max Mapley (Tasmania Devils)

The Dees rounded out the draft with 200cm ruck Mapley, who's consistently flashed exciting upside at just 20 years of age in the VFL. Standing up as the Devils; ruck in their inaugural season the Clarence product is mobile and skilful at his size, able to add to transition with his run. It's a view to the future alongside Max Heath with this pick.

North Melbourne

Pick 6: Oliver Griffin (Sandringham Dragons)

Griffin was the early name on recruiters' lips for the MSD with eye-catching performances as an over-ager for the Dragons. The 19-year-old plays well above his 184cm with an elite vertical leap and brave aerial work. He has scope to play in defence but has made the forward line his home in 2026 after being overlooked last season. While not a key position size his capacity to play as a genuine lead-up option gives him distinct advantages over his opponents.

Port Adelaide

Pick 5: Xavier Bamert (North Melbourne VFL)

One of the more exciting players of the MSD to be selected is Bamert, a big-bodied midfielder with the forward craft to hit the scoreboard. His step up to senior level has been a revelation since being overlooked in the draft last year. He's physical and tough in the contest and breaks tackles consistently to create space. The former Dragons captain could debut this year as Port turns to the future.

Xavier Bamert is an exciting addition for Port Adelaide and helps inject some young talent into the side after they went without a selection at the 2025 national draft. Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Pick 14: Alex Van Wyk (North Adelaide)

With Ivan Soldo's retirement the Power found another developing ruckman in Van Wyk. The 21-year-old has the size at 203cm to put pressure on the top spot in due time behind Jordon Sweet and Dante Visentini. The Rooster was highly regarded throughout his junior career before being overlooked, and has built his body to the point of thriving against senior competition in 2026.

Richmond

Pick 2: Kye Annand (Geelong VFL)

A starring interceptor of the VFL, Annand looks a ready-made prospect for the Tigers in 2026. The Ocean Grove native has blossomed in defence after playing most of his career up forward and pinch-hitting in the ruck, and at 200cm has the size to play on full forwards at the next level. The 22-year-old is courageous in the air and has involved himself in transition for the Cats this season as well.

St Kilda

Pick 7: Campbell Lake (Southport)

A 21-year-old small forward, Lake has been an integral part of the Southport juggernaut after graduating from the Suns Academy. His defensive intent is the most impressive aspect of his game, tackling with vigour in the forward half and capitalising on his opportunities with smarts under pressure. At 175cm with a competitive temperament, he bears similarities to one of the great MSD finds in Max Hall.

West Coast

Pick 3: Oliver Francou (North Adelaide)

The son of Port Adelaide great Josh, Francou has elevated his play this year as an inside midfielder with the power and endurance to match it at the next level. He's averaged 31 disposals through his five outings and gets stronger as the game wears on. The Eagles swooped two selections ahead of the Power who had interest in the son-of-a-gun.

Marcus Herbert is headed west after emerging as one of the most exciting prospects in the VFL with Geelong’s reserves side. Photo by Rob Lawson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Pick 13: Marcus Herbert (Geelong VFL)

Herbert may have been the best performing player through the first half of the VFL season. His run and carry off halfback has translated to midfield minutes where he's been more damaging in the forward half. He creates space with his evasive step and often makes the right decision with ball in hand. The 23-year-old could develop either off halfback or through the midfield at West Coast.

Western Bulldogs

Pick 9: Caleb May (West Adelaide)

At 207cm May is taller than all of Sam Darcy, Tim English and Rory Lobb. The 21-year-old has come on at a rate of knots in his first season with West Adelaide since coming through the Swans Academy and now enters a ruck battle featuring Louis Emmett and Lachie Smith given English's extended absence due to another concussion. While still adding size to his frame, May has shown some aerial ability around the ground to go with a dominant reach in ruck contests.