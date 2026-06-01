Expert tips, best tips for Round 13 of the AFL

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Who should you be tipping in Round 13 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

We've got a massive slate of games to look forward to this weekend as the jostling for finals positions starts to heat up for the second half of the season.

Adelaide hosts Geelong on Thursday night, and Hawthorn goes head-to-head with the Western Bulldogs on Friday for the round's two primetime slots. To kick off Saturday, North Melbourne will play the first of their two matches in WA against Fremantle at Hands Oval. Then, the Suns will look to hand Brisbane a fourth consecutive defeat in the season's first QClash, and West Coast will be eager to continue their hot form with a win over a struggling Port Adelaide outfit.

The Saints have a tough challenge awaiting them if they're to stay in touch with the top half of the ladder, travelling to the SCG to face one of this season's genuine flag fancies, before a new look Carlton looks to heap more misery on the Bombers, and announce themselves as a wildcard threat to close out Sunday.

The round concludes on Monday with the annual blockbuster Big Freeze clash between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, where there'll yet again be plenty on the line.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 4

Season total: 78

Certainty and why: I didn't think I'd be labelling the Blues a certainty for any game in 2026, and yet here we are. No chance Josh Fraser's first loss is coming against the hapless Bombers.

Upset and why: Everyone has seemingly jumped off the Lions. Don't be surprised if they reign supreme in this weekend's QClash.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Sydney vs. St Kilda

Essendon vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Melbourne

Matt Walsh

Last week: 5

Season total: 76

Certainty and why: Freo in the west (even though it's Bunbury).

Upset and why: Swannies at home are just about unbeatable.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Sydney vs. St Kilda

Essendon vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Melbourne

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 79

Certainty and why: Carlton looks the most likely team to win this week given their form and lacklustre opponents.

Upset and why: West Coast are showing really good signs at the moment and, at home, I think they can beat Port

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Sydney vs. St Kilda

Essendon vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Melbourne

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 5

Season total: 75

Certainty and why: The Swans are absolutely flying at the SCG this season winning all six games here by an average of 48 points per game.

Upset and why: Eagles are my upset along with Brisbane. Eagles are playing well at home this season and the Lions should finally pull their finger out and get their defense back in order.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Sydney vs. St Kilda

Essendon vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Melbourne