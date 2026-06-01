AFL Round 13: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

Round 13 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster between Adelaide and Geelong. It concludes on Monday afternoon with what is sure to be an emotional King's birthday contest between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Jack Bowes continues to put his hand up for an AFL recall, kicking three goals and racking up 28 disposals in the VFL win over the Blues, while James Worpel had 21 and nine clearances at the lower level. For the Crows, Taylor Walker looks likely to return to the senior team after five goals in his most recent SANFL effort before the bye. There'll be a watch on Izak Rankine, after he sustained a calf strain last week.

Editor's Picks Stocks: Captain Cripps' crowning moment; unheralded Dog wins the game ESPN staff

No weaknesses? This is the best version of Fremantle ever, and here's why Rohan Connolly

ESPN's 2026 Brownlow Medal predictor Jake Michaels 2 Related

ESPN tip: Cats by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $2.20, Cats $1.67

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: After nearly two years on the sidelines, Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman could make a sensational return this week if he trains fully, though it isn't yet confirmed whether he needs runs in the VFL. For the Hawks, key defender Tom Barrass is also edging closer to a return from a hamstring injury, while Conor Nash was a late out last week with neck soreness and is expected to regain his place in the starting line up.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.31, Bulldogs $3.20

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Hands Oval, 2:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Caleb Serong (calf) and Hayden Young (concussion) are two massive names that could find their way into the Fremantle team this week, provided they get through training unscathed, but Brennan Cox (knee) and Matthew Johnson (hamstring) failed to see out the win over Brisbane and could be sidelined. Sean Darcy also returned from a calf injury via the WAFL after missing over a month of action, which will give Justin Longmuir plenty to think about.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $3.70, Dockers $1.25

People First Stadium, 5:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Brisbane defender Keidean Coleman left the clash against Fremantle early after sustaining a hamstring injury, as the Lions grapple with a growing list of injured defenders which also includes Ryan Lester and Jack Payne. If Chris Fagan wants to make more changes, James Tunstill's 30 disposals, 11 inside 50s, and six clearances could be hard to ignore. For the Suns, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (ankle) and Lachie Weller (hamstring) aren't far away but may need another week before pushing for selection.

ESPN tip: Suns by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.63, Lions $2.25

Optus Stadium, 8:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Brandon Starcevich has now played two matches in the WAFL in his return from a calf injury and would be a huge addition to Andrew McQualter's back line if selected this week. Meanwhile, Jack Lukosius (groin) is expected to be available after missing six matches, as is Lachie Jones (concussion).

ESPN tip: Power by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $2.50, Power $1.53

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

SCG, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Sydney should regain star ruckman Brodie Grundy this week after he was managed for the win over Richmond, but Justin McInerney (ankle) and Lewis Melican (hamstring) were two casualties to come out of that game, so there'll be a watch on them this week. Unfortunately the Saints, recruit Sam Flanders will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his Achilles in Round 12. A trio of players are still nursing calf injuries in Mitch Owens, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, and Liam Ryan, and all three will be touch and go this week.

ESPN tip: Swans by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.24, Saints $4.00

MCG, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Archie May is the latest player to add to a lengthy injury list at Essendon after he dislocated his shoulder against the Eagles, but Sam Durham is expected to return after missing last week with concussion, and Mason Redman (knee soreness) could be available. For the Blues, Cooper Lord kicked three goals from 26 disposals in the VFL but it's unlikely Josh Fraser makes any changes to a winning side.

ESPN tip: Blues by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $4.20, Blues $1.20

MONDAY, JUNE 8

MCG, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Melbourne utility Harrison Petty battled through a foot complaint in the loss to GWS but should be right to go for Monday's big clash against the Pies. Collingwood got through Round 12 unscathed and Harry Perryman is firming to return from a hamstring injury, though with a bye week in Round 14 Craig McRae could take a cautious approach.

ESPN tip: Demons by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $TBA, Demons $TBA