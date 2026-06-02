Six Points: Stats show Charlie Curnow really is a flat track bully, but...

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Each week of the 2026 AFL season, ESPN.com.au's Jake Michaels looks at six big talking points.

This week's Six Points feature a revelation about Charlie Curnow (and other forwards), why Brisbane's legacy hinges on the next month, a new worst umpiring decision of the year, and the game's most impactful players.

1. It's confirmed, Charlie Curnow is a flat track bully

On Saturday afternoon at the SCG, Sydney spearhead Charlie Curnow put on an attacking clinic against the lowly Tigers, booting eight goals in the club's 114-point drubbing. In the aftermath of the blowout there was one question doing the rounds on social media: is Curnow nothing more than a flat track bully?

First, what is a flat track bully? I guess, in short, it refers to someone who beats up on weaker opposition. Someone who, when conditions suit, can feast.

Is that a description that fits the mould of Curnow? Well, yes! The 29-year-old has booted at least eight goals in a game three times in his career. This one, against the battling Tigers, and twice in 2023, when at the Blues, where he piled 19 goals on the hapless Eagles across two games. Even his second best outing as a Swan, a seven goal haul against the Bulldogs in Round 7, came against a wildly undermanned backline.

But before you go criticising Curnow, there's something you should know ... ALL FORWARDS are flat track bullies! That's right. All of them.

Since 2023, Curnow has averaged 2.2 goals per game against teams that finished the year in the top eight and 3.1 goals per game against teams to finish the year in the bottom 10. That's a 0.9 goals per game better return when playing 'weaker' opponents. How does that compare to, say, the best forward in the game?

In that same period, Jeremy Cameron has averaged 2.5 goals per outing against the top eight and 3.4 against the bottom 10. His output also increases by 0.9 goals per game against those teams in the bottom half of the ladder. How about Ben King? He's got an even greater differential. The Suns spearhead averages 1.8 goals against the top eight and 3.2 against the bottom 10 for an increase of 1.4 goals per game. Even the game's premier general forward Toby Greene enjoys a bump from 1.6 to 2.4.

Ultimately, a forward's job is to kick goals. They're supposed to cash in when they can. The reality of playing weaker teams is you're often enjoying more inside 50s and greater opportunities to score. And that's just how it works with everyone ... not only Curnow.

Charlie Curnow bagged out goals against the Tigers in Round 12. Jonathan DiMaggio/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. The next month could very well define Brisbane's dynasty

Brisbane's quest for the rare threepeat is in serious jeopardy. At least that's what many will tell you.

The Lions have now lost three straight games and have tumbled to ninth on the ladder with a win-loss record of 6-6 and a percentage of 103.9. The club also has a concerning injury list, with key personnel including Dayne Zorko, Oscar Allen, Ryan Lester, Jack Payne, Eric Hipwood, Keidean Coleman, and Jarrod Berry all having been forced to watch on from the sidelines.

BRISBANE'S DEFENSIVE DROP OFF 2025 2026 POINTS AGAINST 6th 13th OPPOSITION SCORES PER I50 6th 11th PTS AGST FROM TURNOVER 4th 11th PTS AGST FROM CLEARANCE 12th 13th OPPOSITION PTS FROM D50 10th 17th PRESSURE 10th 16th

But while it all may seem doom and gloom for Chris Fagan's squad, I urge you to rewind just 24 months. After 12 games of the 2024 season, these Lions were 5-1-6 and sitting 13th on the ladder. They then reeled off the next nine straight and went on to win the flag. Last year, between Rounds 7 and 19, they also had a so-so 7-1-4 patch. Again, they went on to hoist the cup.

Sure, there are some concerning signs defensively. But these highlighted numbers aren't staggering declines, and with half the season still to play out, time is on Brisbane's side to correct course ahead of September.

Having said that, it's undeniable the next month will just about determine whether that threepeat is still in play. This weekend, hop on the bus south to face state rival Gold Coast at People First Stadium. After that, it's what should be a lay-up against Richmond in Hobart (yes, we've triple checked that!), before the bye. Then the Lions host Sydney at the Gabba and face Geelong at GMHBA Stadium. Tough! They probably need to come out of this month with a 2-2 record, at an absolute minimum.

Can Chris Fagan turn the Lions' fortunes around in 2026? Albert Perez/Getty Images

3. Who are the most impactful players in the AFL?

You probably figure you already know the answer to this question. Marcus Bontempelli. Nick Daicos. Jeremy Cameron. Etc. The usual suspects, huh? I'm not here to talk about what the eye test tells us, I'm here to look at what the numbers say.

As usual, Champion Data has provided the answers. For this exercise, we've looked at the five most impactful players in the game since the beginning of 2024, using their weighted rankings, which adjusts Rating Points based on game situation. In layman's terms, the closer the game, the more your positive production is boosted.

BIGGEST DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN BASE RATING POINTS AND WEIGHTED RATING POINTS (2024-2026):

1. IZAK RANKINE (+0.57)

2. ED RICHARDS (+0.54)

3. JOSH TREACY (+0.53)

4. JESSE HOGAN (+0.43)

5. ISAAC HEENEY (+0.41)

There may not be a Brownlow medallist among them, but none of these five seem out of place on this exclusive list.

4. A new worst umpiring call of the season

Last month, I made the claim in this very column that we'd just witnessed the worst umpiring decision of the year. It was in reference to Wayne Milera's goal that was overturned late in the Round 8 Showdown. I honestly still can't quite believe that one was disallowed. Anyway, I digress.

This past week there was another umpiring howler, and another goal chalked off the scoreboard. Believe it or not, I think this one might be even more egregious.

Nick Watson went off his line. NO SCORE. 😳



HT: Hawthorn 8.7 (55) leads St Kilda 0.5 (5)#AFLSaintsHawks pic.twitter.com/s0057jLMVU — 7AFL (@7AFL) May 28, 2026

This set shot, and goal, from Hawthorn's Nick Watson after the halftime siren had sounded was rubbed out after the field umpire standing directly behind him deemed he had run off his line, thus playing on and ending the quarter before getting boot to ball.

What are we doing here? I mean, seriously. If Watson veered off his line then just about everyone strays off their line. Lance Franklin, anyone?

As Watson walks in to take his kick, he moves directly towards the centre of the goal posts. In fact, it looks as though the man on the mark is in line with the left hand goal post, which means the controlling umpire either improperly set Watson (he needed to say "Nick, two metres left!") or the player on the mark. And for the umpire behind Watson to make that call is simply inexcusable and it can never happen again.

All we ask for is consistent application of the rules. Surely that's not too much to ask.

5. Something quirky I noticed

Last week I spoke about the Sacamano -- games where a player has at least 30 disposals and kicks at least three goals. It's a rare stat line in football, with one of them occurring about every 14 games, on average.

This week, we had two players achieve the feat, playing for the same team, no less. Isaac Heeney (32 disposals and five goals) and Chad Warner (32 disposals and three goals) became the first pair of teammates to record a Sacamano each in the same game since Taylor Adams and Daniel Wells both had 34 and 3 for the Magpies against the Crows in Round 19, 2017.

Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner combined for eight goals and 64 disposals against the Tigers. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. My favourite stat of the week

The Saints turned in an absolute shocker last Thursday night against the Hawks. Down 55-5 at halftime (again, it should have been 61-5) and doing its best job to make injured superstar Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera second guess his decision to re-sign.

But let's focus on a positive; how about the second half performance from Jack Silvagni? Three goals, three behinds, and six marks inside forward 50 ... in a half ... was an extraordinary return after Ross Lyon swung him forward to begin the third quarter. Silvagni became just the fourth St Kilda player in recorded history to clunk six marks inside forward 50 in a half, joining Nick Riewoldt, Fraser Gehrig, and Max King.