An MCG farewell: Neale Daniher to be remembered at state funeral

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The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host a celebration of the life of AFL great and motor neurone disease research campaigner Neale Daniher.

The Victorian government on Thursday confirmed the state funeral service for Daniher would be held at the football colosseum on Wednesday, June 10, from 1pm, after it was announced on Monday the 65-year-old had died of MND.

The service will come days after a huge crowd is also expected at the MCG for the annual Big Freeze, which Daniher initiated to raise funds for research into MND, when Melbourne play Collingwood in their traditional King's Birthday blockbuster on June 8.

Melbourne, Collingwood, and the MCG crowd stand and applaud Neale Daniher ahead of the Round 13 match in 2025. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

After he was diagnosed in 2013 with MND, which is incurable and fatal, Daniher devoted the rest of his life to raising money for medical research and advocated for other people suffering from the disease.

The insidious killer, which he called "the Beast", gradually takes away a person's use of their arms and legs, ability to eat and swallow, speech and finally their ability to breathe, in an average time frame of 27 months.

Daniher co-founded charity FightMND, which has committed more than $141 million to medical research and care, and he was named Australian Of The Year in 2025.

"Neale was deeply grateful for the extraordinary support and kindness he received from the Australian community throughout his life," the Daniher family said in a statement on Thursday.

"That generosity lifted him, sustained him, and meant more to him than words could express.

"As a family, we warmly welcome all those whose lives he touched to join us in celebrating his life and honouring his remarkable legacy."

The Daniher family has requested people donate to FightMND in lieu of flowers.

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Daniher left an incredible legacy and would be remembered for his generosity, humility and courage, Premier Jacinta Allan said.

"Neale championed resilience and determination in every aspect of his life - as a football player, coach and tireless advocate for MND research," she said.

Daniher led Melbourne to the 2000 AFL grand final during his 223-game coaching stint across 10 seasons, after playing 82 games for Essendon in a career ravaged by injuries.

After earning the nickname The Reverend at the Demons, he was football manager at West Coast when his time in AFL ended because of the MND diagnosis.

Melbourne and Essendon players will wear black armbands in Daniher's honour in their matches this weekend.