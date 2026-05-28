Hawks hold Saints to goalless first half, cruise to win

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Hawthorn have laid bare St Kilda's deficiencies, keeping them goalless in the first half on the way to a 52-point AFL win.

Will Day made his much-antipated comeback from a dislocated shoulder and Jack Gunston, also back in the side, kicked five goals on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium in the 18.11 (119) to 9.13 (67) victory.

Gunston was rested for the last quarter, while Day racked up 18 disposals. Blake Hardwick took Gunston's place in attack and kicked four goals in the final term, emulating his late heroics in last week's win over Adelaide.

Jack Gunston celebrates an early goal against the Saints. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

While the Saints have shown signs of life this season after a major recruiting drive and are mid-table with a 5-7 record, they are yet to beat a team currently above them on the ladder.

The Hawks improved to 8-3, with co-captain James Sicily and Cam McKenzie impressing.

When the game was there to be won, St Kilda's ball-handling errors and lack of pressure doomed them.

It also didn't help that several of their first-choice forwards and utilities -- Liam Ryan, Jack Higgins, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Mitch Owens -- are injured. Max King's long-awaited comeback also remains uncertain.

St Kilda's 0.5 was the first time they had gone goalless in the opening half since 1987 and their lowest half-time score since 1957.

They rallied in the second half and put much more pressure on Hawthorn. But the first half was damning.

Adding to an awful night, St Kilda's Sam Flanders needed help from two trainers as he limped off in the second term with an Achilles tendon injury.

The signs were ominous when Gunston took two marks in the opening five minutes and kicked accurately.

There were Hawks cheers as he lined up for the second goal, with Day coming off the bench and going into the midfield for the next centre ball-up.

The well-drilled Hawks defence dined out on St Kilda's ball movement and inside 50s were a lopsided 31-16 at the main break.

Leading by 20 points at quarter time, Hawthorn put the game to bed with another five goals in the second term and amassed a 50-point lead.

Day had a shot at goal in the second, but showed how rusty he is by spraying it wide for a behind.

One of the highlights of Hawthorn's domination was a superb field kick from co-captain Jai Newcombe, setting up Jack Ginnivan for their seventh goal late in the second term.

Jack Silvagni went into attack as coach Ross Lyon moved the magnets, finally kicking St Kilda's first goal at the start of the third quarter.

Silvagni kicked another two goals to lead the Saints' goalkicking, while defender Jack Higgins and utility Darcy Wilson toiled hard on a tough night.

Hawthorn lost Conor Nash as a late withdrawal because of neck soreness and Flynn Perez took his place.

Key forward Mabior Chol also had one of the Hawks' support staff with him when he left the field late in the last quarter.