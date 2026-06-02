Bombers great wants James Hird put through process

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Essendon great Terry Daniher has welcomed the prospect of James Hird returning as coach, but has implored the embattled club to run "the right process" to appoint Brad Scott's replacement.

Daniher addressed the Bombers' playing group at Tullamarine on Tuesday as he helped launch the club's Big Freeze event, ahead of a clash with old rivals Carlton on Sunday night.

The 1984-85 premiership captain urged Essendon to "fight on" through a tough period, after Scott was sacked last week with just one win in his last 24 games at the helm.

Hird wants to return for another stint as coach and looms large over the process, with backing from famous club figures Kevin Sheedy and Michael Long.

But Daniher echoed the thoughts of champion full-forward Matthew Lloyd, who simply wants the best candidate to take over.

"If you're running the right process, it's only fair that James should have to go through it too," Daniher told reporters on Tuesday.

"If he's putting his hand up, which he says in the media he wants to coach, well, OK James, you want to coach, just like the others, line up and put your best foot forward.

James Hird declared he wants to coach the Bombers again. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I'd love to have him back but I also want it done the right way."

Essendon, now under interim coach Dean Solomon, sit last on the ladder with a 1-11 record after last week's loss to West Coast.

Bombers defender Archie Roberts said the players needed "someone we trust and inspires us" as their next coach, and welcomed the prospect of playing under Hird.

"If James gets the opportunity, I'm looking forward to it. I've only heard great things about him," Roberts said.

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Addressing the Essendon playing group, Daniher said they could take lessons from his brother Neale's legacy, after Neale lost his long battle with motor neurone disease last week.

"(You're) going through a tough period at the moment. There's no question about it," Daniher said.

"(You) can't be much lower ... you've got to face the facts. You've got to face them head on, as Nealo would.

"As he's shown us, there's only one way. You've got to be resilient enough and take it on, take the challenges on.

"Nealo tried to keep a level playing field from start to whoa (as a player and coach), and I reckon he showed that all the way through.

"(He) never fell down, never dropped his bundle."

Essendon take on a Carlton side that is also operating with an interim coach in Josh Fraser.

The Blues have won three consecutive games under Fraser since Michael Voss was sacked last month.