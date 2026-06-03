Never been more settled: Warner loving life at Swans

Open Extended Reactions

Here's some bad news for both West Coast and Fremantle: Swans superstar Chad Warner is loving life in Sydney and says he has never felt more settled.

The Eagles and Dockers made a huge play for Warner last season before the gun midfielder penned a fresh two-year deal tying him down until the end of 2027.

Given Fremantle boast a star-studded list already, the Dockers will find it a challenge -- but not insurmountable -- to be able to squeeze Warner into their salary cap.

But rebuilding West Coast have a war chest at their disposal, and are doing their best to convince Warner to join them at the end of 2027 when the 25-year-old becomes a restricted free agent.

Sydney's hot start to the season hasn't helped the two Western Australian clubs in their pursuit of Warner, with the second-placed Swans boasting a 10-2 record heading into Sunday's clash with St Kilda at the SCG.

Last year, Warner admitted he was 50-50 about whether to stay or return home to WA, but it seems like the State of Origin star is growing fonder and fonder of Sydney.

"Having the boys that I've created a relationship with for ages is probably the number one thing, and it's only getting stronger with them to be honest," Warner said on Wednesday.

"I absolutely love coming in every day and I love the morale that we have.

"Having a good result each week and winning definitely helps a lot. And to be honest, I've actually never felt more settled here."

Warner played in the 2024 grand final loss to the Brisbane Lions and the 2022 grand final defeat to Geelong.

Those two heartbreaks are helping further motivate Warner and his teammates.

"I think it's definitely our biggest driver of the season," Warner said.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

"If you can make it and get it done at the end of the year, which is such a tough thing to do, it could make it just that little bit sweeter after the last (one)."

Sydney unleashed their four-prong spearhead attack of Charlie Curnow, Hayden McLean, Logan McDonald, and Joel Amartey together for the first time last week.

It worked in devastating fashion.

Curnow kicked eight goals, McLean four, McDonald two and Amartey one as Sydney thumped Richmond by 114 points.

"I hope it's scary," Warner quipped when asked about the four-pronged attack.

Midfielder Isaac Heeney ran amok with five majors and Warner kicked three as Sydney rebounded from their upset 27-point loss to the Cats.

The Swans are hopeful captain Callum Mills (calf) and Malcolm Rosas Jnr (ankle) will return against the Saints, while in-form ruckman Brodie Grundy will be back after being rested last week.