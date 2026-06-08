AFL overreactions: AFL must crack down on time wasting

Open Extended Reactions

There are plenty of talking points to come out of Round 13 of the AFL, and Carlton's full forward is in the middle of a big one.

Harry McKay played some smart footy in the dying minutes of Carlton's win over Essendon, but was he exploiting a loophole that needs to be closed?

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the biggest takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

The AFL has to crack down on Harry McKay-style set shot time wasting

With Carlton up 11 points on Essendon on Sunday night with two minutes remaning, Blues forward Harry McKay took a strong grab about 55 metres out from goal.

He pointed to the big sticks and told the umpire he was going to have a ping, meaning he was allowed to take the 30 seconds allocated to forwards to set up their set shot routine. He milked the clock, then stabbed the ball to the top of the square with a set-up kick, instead of actually taking a ping at the goals.

Some have argued there was no way McKay was ever going to make the distance and the umpire should have called him to play on. Others have said it was smart work from the Coleman Medal winner.

So, should the AFL crack down on 'fake set shots' that just milk the clock and 'waste time'?

Verdict: Overreaction

This is a complete non-issue as far as I'm concerned.

At the end of the day, McKay took a great contested grab, was deemed to be within range (which, there's no evidence to say he wasn't), and took his 30 seconds, as he is entitled to do.

What do people want to see? A free kick paid against the player if you don't then have a shot? Ridiculous. A player called to play on when they have a chance? The backlash would be worse.

There's nothing wrong with the rule as it stands, and acting on suggestions such as 'you don't get a shot clock if you mark it outside 50' are dangerous as there are plenty of players who can launch a big ball from distance if they so choose.

The simplest solution? Punch the ball away from McKay, or -- here's a good suggestion -- be in front on the scoreboard, then it won't matter and Harry will be moving that ball forward as quickly as he possibly can.

To summarise, it was smart footy from Harry, and the umpire (who is copping unnecessary flak) did nothing wrong. Play on.

-- Matt Walsh

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