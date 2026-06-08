Expert tips, best tips for Round 14 of the AFL

Connolly: Bombers have more issues than just Brad Scott (2:02)

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Who should you be tipping in Round 14 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The bye rounds continue but there's plenty of blockbuster action on our doorstep.

On Thursday, the Western Bulldogs host Adelaide with both sides in red-hot form looking to send a message to the rest of the competition, before Geelong welcome the Suns to GMHBA Stadium for their now-annual 'white out' clash.

On Saturday, Melbourne seeks revenge against an Essendon team that defeated the Demons earlier in the season, while North Melbourne finish their stint in WA with a clash against the much improved Eagles.

The round concludes with a fascinating contest between St Kilda and GWS. The Saints were stiff not to beat the Swans last week and are playing good enough footy to stay competitive with most teams, while the Giants will want to create further separation between them and the clubs chasing a wildcard spot below them.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 5

Season total: 83

Certainty and why: The Lions roared back into form with a win over the Suns. Watch them make it two in a row this weekend.

Upset and why: Giants have been in good form and I'll back them.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide

Geelong vs. Gold Coast

Melbourne vs. Essendon

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

Richmond vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. GWS

Matt Walsh

Last week: 3

Season total: 79

Certainty and why: Dees against the Bombers.

Upset and why: I'd be backing West Coast if you're looking for an upset. I won't, but they're a good chance!

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide

Geelong vs. Gold Coast

Melbourne vs. Essendon

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

Richmond vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. GWS

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 3

Season total: 82

Certainty and why: Brisbane's form has been indifferent of late but I don't see them having any trouble against the Tigers.

Upset and why: I still think the Giants can make a run this season so I'll back them in against the Saints, though it is as close to a 50-50 as we have this weekend after the flip-of-the-coin Thursday contest.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide

Geelong vs. Gold Coast

Melbourne vs. Essendon

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

Richmond vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. GWS

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 5

Season total: 80

Certainty and why: Dees will be looking for revenge for the embarrassing loss in Gather Round.

Upset and why: Eagles - they have an away game at home against a struggling interstate team.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide

Geelong vs. Gold Coast

Melbourne vs. Essendon

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

Richmond vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. GWS