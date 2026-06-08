Expert tips, best tips for Round 14 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 14 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
The bye rounds continue but there's plenty of blockbuster action on our doorstep.
On Thursday, the Western Bulldogs host Adelaide with both sides in red-hot form looking to send a message to the rest of the competition, before Geelong welcome the Suns to GMHBA Stadium for their now-annual 'white out' clash.
On Saturday, Melbourne seeks revenge against an Essendon team that defeated the Demons earlier in the season, while North Melbourne finish their stint in WA with a clash against the much improved Eagles.
The round concludes with a fascinating contest between St Kilda and GWS. The Saints were stiff not to beat the Swans last week and are playing good enough footy to stay competitive with most teams, while the Giants will want to create further separation between them and the clubs chasing a wildcard spot below them.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Last week: 5
Season total: 83
Certainty and why: The Lions roared back into form with a win over the Suns. Watch them make it two in a row this weekend.
Upset and why: Giants have been in good form and I'll back them.
Tips for the week:
Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide
Geelong vs. Gold Coast
Melbourne vs. Essendon
North Melbourne vs. West Coast
Port Adelaide vs. Sydney
Richmond vs. Brisbane
St Kilda vs. GWS
Matt Walsh
Last week: 3
Season total: 79
Certainty and why: Dees against the Bombers.
Upset and why: I'd be backing West Coast if you're looking for an upset. I won't, but they're a good chance!
Tips for the week:
Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide
Geelong vs. Gold Coast
Melbourne vs. Essendon
North Melbourne vs. West Coast
Port Adelaide vs. Sydney
Richmond vs. Brisbane
St Kilda vs. GWS
Jarryd Barca
Last week: 3
Season total: 82
Certainty and why: Brisbane's form has been indifferent of late but I don't see them having any trouble against the Tigers.
Upset and why: I still think the Giants can make a run this season so I'll back them in against the Saints, though it is as close to a 50-50 as we have this weekend after the flip-of-the-coin Thursday contest.
Tips for the week:
Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide
Geelong vs. Gold Coast
Melbourne vs. Essendon
North Melbourne vs. West Coast
Port Adelaide vs. Sydney
Richmond vs. Brisbane
St Kilda vs. GWS
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Last week: 5
Season total: 80
Certainty and why: Dees will be looking for revenge for the embarrassing loss in Gather Round.
Upset and why: Eagles - they have an away game at home against a struggling interstate team.
Tips for the week:
Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide
Geelong vs. Gold Coast
Melbourne vs. Essendon
North Melbourne vs. West Coast
Port Adelaide vs. Sydney
Richmond vs. Brisbane
St Kilda vs. GWS