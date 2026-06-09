AFL Round 14: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Round 14 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide, then, on Friday, Geelong hosts Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium.
Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide
Team news: The Crows are set to make at least three changes for Thursday night's blockbuster clash with the Western Bulldogs. Callum Ah Chee's horrible injury run continues, with the premiership Lion suffering yet another hamstring injury that will rule him out for 3-4 weeks, while Jordon Butts (calf) and Taylor Walker (suspension) have also been sidelined. Meanwhile, midfielder Luke Kennedy will make his debut for the Dogs after strong form in the VFL.
ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 5 points
Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.77, Crows $2.05
Get your tips in now on the ESPNfootytips app!
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
Geelong vs. Gold Coast
Team news: All eyes are on Suns trio Lachie Weller (hamstring), Will Graham (hamstring), and Bailey Humphrey (chest) after injuries in the QClash loss. In the mix after standing out in the VFL will be Sam Clohesy (43 disposals) and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (four goals and eight marks).
ESPN tip: Cats by 13 points
Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.24, Suns $4.00
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
Melbourne vs. Essendon
Team news: It's unclear how long Brody Mihocek will miss, but the key forward will have to make way after suffering a neck injury on King's Birthday.
ESPN tip: Demons by 28 points
Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.17, Bombers $4.60
North Melbourne vs. West Coast
Team news: Riley Hardeman will miss this week's match after suffering concussion in the loss to Freo last week, but Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) is expected to be available. The big news out of the Eagles is a nasty quad injury sustained by Reuben Ginbey who could miss the rest of the season, but Jack Graham (shoulder) and Jack Hutchinson (hamstring) are nearing a return after being listed as 1-2 weeks away ahead of the Round 13 loss to Port Adelaide.
ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 11 points
Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $1.67, Eagles $2.25
Port Adelaide vs. Sydney
Team news: Sydney defender Tom McCartin has entered concussion protocols and will miss at least one game, but it's likely the club will take a more cautious approach given the star's history. Justin McInerney (hamstring) is also set to be sidelined.
ESPN tip: Swans by 22 points
Pointsbet odds: Power $3.00, Swans $1.36
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
Richmond vs. Brisbane
Team news: Forgotten Lion Eric Hipwood is set to return to the field this weekend nine months after suffering an ACL tear, and while the safest bet is the 28-year-old featuring at VFL level to get runs in the legs, there's still hope he plays his 200th AFL game on Sunday, a decision for Chris Fagan to weigh up as Brisbane seeks back-to-back wins.
ESPN tip: Lions by 38 points
Pointsbet odds: Tigers $8.00, Lions $1.07
St Kilda vs. GWS
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Giants by 3 points
Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.80, Giants $1.95