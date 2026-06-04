Crows hang tough to silence Cats in the wet

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An inspirational display from Jordan Dawson has helped steer Adelaide to a dramatic one-point victory over Geelong and into the AFL's top six.

The Crows outlasted their opponents in a brutal contest, prevailing 11.9 (75) to 10.14 (74) at a rain-soaked Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

There was more score review controversy when Darcy Fogarty was denied a long-range goal with less than four minutes left.

But the behind that was eventually awarded put Adelaide in front and ultimately proved decisive, with neither side able to muster another score in the desperate final stages.

Jordan Dawson was magnificent for the Crows on Thursday night. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Dawson (22 disposals, three goals) fought on manfully with a corked hip for most of the second half after teammate Taylor Walker pushed Cats defender Connor O'Sullivan into him in a marking contest.

Walker will come under scrutiny over the incident, while the Crows (7-5), who move up to sixth, are also left nursing multiple injury concerns.

Callum Ah Chee did a brilliant job limiting Geelong star Tom Stewart for three quarters, but finished on the bench with the familiar feeling of ice on his right hamstring.

Key defender Jordon Butts (calf) was also hurt in the final term before Toby Murray and debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan were involved in a sickening head clash.

Daniel Curtin (26 disposals) starred in one of his best games for the Crows and took a crucial late intercept mark, with Wayne Milera (24 disposals) and Rory Laird (23) also busy.

Walker and Ben Keays kicked two goals each.

Geelong (8-5) were well served by Brownlow Medal favourite Bailey Smith (34 disposals), Max Holmes (30) and Patrick Dangerfield (30).

Cats utility Stewart, who was held to 15 touches, will come under scrutiny for a bump that made contact with Ah Chee's head or chest.

A fast-paced start produced two goals apiece in the opening 10 minutes but scoring quickly became tough in the wet conditions, which Dangerfield relished.

The Geelong veteran's midfield move reaped 13 first-quarter disposals, 10 contested possessions, five clearances and a goal against his old side, who led 3.2 to 2.6 at the break.

Jack Martin had two of the Cats' four first-half goals and teammate Ollie Henry took a spectacular mark with a ride on Sam Berry on the wing.

The Cats dominated centre clearances (9-3) and contested possessions (+14) in the first half and enjoyed more territory.

But they were inaccurate as the Crows led 6.3 to 4.9 at halftime, with Dan Curtin influential and Ah Chee keeping Stewart (one intercept) largely under wraps to that point.

A run of four straight goals straddling the main break gave Adelaide a game-high 20-point lead midway through the third term before three in quick succession for Geelong set up a tight finish.

It got heated when Smith and James Peatling tangled off the ball, eventually resulting in the Cats star giving away an ill-disciplined free kick.

Brilliant goals from Keays and Walker gave the Crows the edge early in the final term.

They looked home when Dawson outmarked two Cats defenders and played on to kick his third goal from outside 50 metres.

Again Geelong hit back, kicking three straight goals and levelling the scores when Jack Bowes kicked his second.

But Fogarty's long-range set shot gave the Crows back the lead for the final time.