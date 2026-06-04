Solomon part of Hird dream team? It's news to him

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Essendon caretaker Dean Solomon had no idea his name has been raised as part of James Hird's coaching dream team, saying he hasn't even spoken to the Bombers great about it.

Hird is keen to become Essendon's next full-time coach, and he is reportedly compiling a list of names he could bring with him.

Mark McVeigh, Dyson Heppell, Hayden Skipworth and James Kelly were among the names being floated.

Solomon's name has also been raised, but it was news to the man himself.

"The first I heard of it was yesterday when someone told me at the footy club," Solomon said on Thursday.

"I haven't spoken to Hirdy about football at all."

When asked if he would be open to joining Hird's coaching team, Solomon played a straight bat.

"My sole focus right now is with this football club, with these players and staff," said Solomon, who has kept his coaching ambitions close to his chest.

"I can't look outside that bubble, it'd be distracting for me, and I wouldn't be doing the right thing."

Essendon's board have decided to ask the AFL for a priority pick following the club's struggles over the past year, with the Bombers winning just one of their past 25 games.

"The board would have done a huge amount of work in working out the why," Solomon said.

"We feel like we can potentially apply for that. I just think it doesn't hurt to ask the question to find out."

For now, Solomon is purely focused on toppling resurgent Carlton (4-8) in Sunday night's clash at the MCG.

"We've got plenty of games to go this year. We want to prove something as a football club," Solomon said.

"We want to hit the finishing line with momentum."

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The Blues have won three straight games since Josh Fraser took over from axed coach Michael Voss on an interim basis.

Fraser said from the outset he wasn't interested in applying for the job beyond this season, and his position hasn't changed despite inspiring wins over the Western Bulldogs, Port Adelaide and Geelong.

"I do respect the question, but no, I haven't changed my mind," Fraser said.

The Bombers are set to welcome back Sam Durham (concussion) and Mason Redman (knee soreness), but Archie May is set for a stint on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in last week's 30-point loss to West Coast.