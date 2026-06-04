Cats coach fires back at Adelaide Oval 'nuffies'

Open Extended Reactions

Geelong's Chris Scott has again expressed frustration at the need for AFL coaches to walk through the Adelaide Oval crowd after his latest run-in with "nuffies" in the grandstand.

Scott took exception to words directed at him as he made his way down to the three-quarter time huddle in the Cats' nail-biting loss to Adelaide on Thursday night.

"This is one of the best stadiums in the world," Cats coach Scott said after his side's 11.9 (75) to 10.14 (74) defeat.

"I love it, but no, it's an oversight that coaches should have to walk through the crowd.

"I don't want to do it at any ground."

Cats coach Chris Scott at the Adelaide Oval. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Clearly unhappy with what was said to him, Scott glared in a specific direction as he walked back through the crowd to get to the box for the last quarter.

"I didn't have any words with any fans. I spoke to security," Scott said.

"Of course they do (have words with me). They're nuffies, but that's OK."

It is not the first time Scott has aired his feelings about Adelaide Oval or taken exception to crowd comments at the ground.

In 2021, he was tripped and said it was "ridiculous" that coaches had to walk through the crowd to get to the field.

The latest incident came as Geelong were left ruing missed opportunities in a narrow defeat to Adelaide.

A second loss in as many weeks means the Cats slip to 8-5 ahead of a crunch clash with Gold Coast, with their place in the top four under threat.

Geelong dominated the Crows at centre clearances, controlled territory early and won the contested possession battle, but were wasteful in front of goal.

"We feel like the game was there for us to win and we didn't quite grab it," Scott said.

"But that is, to an extent, the competition we're in."

Scott dismissed concerns over Jeremy Cameron's sore hand after the star spearhead went goalless from just seven disposals.

He also praised Patrick Dangerfield after a "slow build" into the season resulted in the veteran proving critics wrong with an outstanding performance.

Unleashed in the midfield, Dangerfield dominated early and finished with 30 disposals, seven clearances and a goal.

Scott said Dangerfield had effectively missed 10 weeks of training this year but had gradually rebuilt his fitness.

"He definitely showed that he's still got it," Scott said.

"We fall into the trap as well - you sort of get seduced by the magnet - but there's under-prepared Patrick and there's more what we saw tonight.

"It's a bit like life. You should treat things as they are, not as you wish them to be."