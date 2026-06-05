Big guns fire in Dogs' comeback win over Hawks

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Tim English and Marcus Bontempelli produced inspirational displays as the Western Bulldogs came from behind to pinch a six-point win over Hawthorn in another heart-stopper.

The Bulldogs overturned a 29-point deficit when adding eight goals to one after halftime in their 12.5 (77) to 9.17 (71) victory at the MCG on Friday night.

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It was the Dogs' fourth win by a single-figure margin in their past five games, and sixth this season.

The result lifted the Bulldogs (8-5) into fifth spot, just two points behind the third-placed Hawks (8-4-1).

Marcus Bontempelli led from the front for the Bulldogs. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Bontempelli (23 disposals, two goals) starred alongside fellow midfielders Ryley Sanders (23 touches) and Ed Richards (28), while English was influential in the ruck.

Jordan Croft kicked three crucial goals and unheralded defender Michael Sellwood, who was tormented by Nick Watson (11 touches, three goals) in the first half, fought back to blunt his opponent after the main break.

Hawks forward Mabior Chol missed the final shot at goal under pressure at a forward-50 stoppage when trying to force a draw, and Dogs defender Nick Coffield's spoil to intercept a Jack Ginnivan pass in the dying stages was crucial.

Chol finished with three goals and Hawthorn co-captain Jai Newcombe had 37 disposals and nine clearances in a huge performance.

Rhylee West put the Dogs in front with a kick out of mid-air in the second term and Sellwood limped off with a rolled ankle after he accidentally stepped on Watson's foot.

The pair were involved in a running battle and Watson was on top, snatching back the lead for the Hawks with the first of their five consecutive goals leading into halftime.

The run included three quick goals in time-on - Watson's third in between two from Chol - that gave the Hawks a commanding 27-point buffer at the main break.

Brimming with confidence, Watson taunted his opponent in a halftime interview.

"He's giving me a bit," Watson told Kayo Sports.

"I don't care if he talks, as long as he walks the walk. I'd love to see it in the second half."

Sellwood went straight to Watson at the start of the second half and 'The Wizard' had just two touches in the third quarter as the Bulldogs hit back.

They kicked five goals to one for the term, with English and Bontempelli influential as the Dogs took control of the clearance game and trimmed the margin to eight points by the last change.

English, Bontempelli and Aaron Naughton kicked goals in the final quarter to give the Dogs a lead they refused to relinquish in the desperate late stages.

Lewis was controversially denied a mark with three minutes left when Nick Coffield punched the ball out of his hands at the top of the goal square.

A Hawthorn goal would have reduced the margin to two points with plenty of time remaining.

The Hawks had further chances but were ultimately left ruing their inaccuracy after kicking 1.11 in the second half.

Chol's hacked kick at goal from a forward-50 stoppage in the last 30 seconds flew out on the full, and the Dogs survived when Coffield got a fist to Ginnivan's kick forward.