Tex banned, Stewart cleared in fallout from tense win

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Taylor Walker has been suspended for one game in the fallout from Adelaide's tough one-point AFL win over Geelong.

Cats defender Tom Stewart was cleared of his bump on Callum Ah Chee.

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The Crows could continue to pay a high price for Thursday night's big home win, though, with Ah Chee (hamstring) and Jordon Butts (calf) failing to play out the game.

Walker was offered a rough conduct ban for pushing Connor O'Sullivan into Crows skipper Jordan Dawson at a marking contest.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Taylor Walker has been suspended for one game in the fallout from Adelaide's tough one-point AFL win over Geelong. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"It's an absolute no-no, pushing players," Fox Footy commentator David King said after the third-quarter incident.

"You're not allowed to push players into the traffic like that."

Walker kicked two crucial goals on his AFL return and will now miss their June 11 game against the Western Bulldogs, unless Adelaide can beat the ban at the tribunal.

Stewart's bump on Ah Chee was ruled as being predominantly to the body, with the star Cat bracing for contact after the Crows player jumped.

The match review assessment stated Stewart's actions "were not unreasonable in the circumstances."

Geelong forward Jack Martin escaped with a fine for his rough conduct against Josh Worrell.

Apart from Ah Chee and Butts, teammates Toby Murray and debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan were involved in a sickening head clash.

"It's disappointing that we've lost those guys but also really pleasing that we were able to hang in there and just fight it out towards the end," Crows coach Matthew Nicks said.

"Ah Chee's a hamstring, Jordon Butts is a calf, but we don't know to what extent. We hope they're minor."

It is Ah Chee's fourth hamstring injury since the two-time Brisbane premiership player joined the Crows.

"It's really tough for him. The first thing he says about it is he doesn't want to let the group down, because that's the sort of person he is," Nicks said.

"But it's an interesting one because he's had such a long career at a club and every club trains differently ... so we'll just keep looking at whether there's challenges in what we do here.

"We're really confident we'll get that right and he's going to be super important for the latter part of this year."

Murray and Hall-Kahan collided in the final quarter, temporarily reducing the Crows to one fit man on the bench.

But neither player had to sit out for a concussion test and they played out the match.

"(We have) complete trust in our medical group about how they do that and we don't take any risk in that space," Nicks said.

"Player welfare is first and foremost with that.

"I'm led to believe it's more of just a gash across the nose for Hugo, which just adds a little bit more to his game."

Dawson shook off a sore hip from the Walker/O'Sullivan collision and inspired his side with three majors from 22 disposals.

Adelaide's win was their first against Geelong after six consecutive defeats, lifting them into sixth spot with a 7-5 record ahead of a meeting with the Western Bulldogs next week.

It was also the Crows' third one-point victory this season, and seventh game decided by a single-figure margin.