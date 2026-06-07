Ginbey blow: will the next key back please stand up?

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Two-time Brisbane premiership defender Brandon Starcevich could become West Coast's next undersized key backman after Reuben Ginbey was cut down by a quad injury.

Ginbey tore his left quad while attempting to chase down Mitch Georgiades in the third quarter of Saturday night's six-point loss to Port Adelaide.

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The injury is a bitter blow for the Eagles, especially given they are already without Harry Edwards for an indefinite period after the key defender suffered three concussions this year.

That is on top of All-Australian defender Jeremy McGovern being forced to retire due to concussion last season - just a year after the Eagles lost Tom Barrass to Hawthorn.

Ginbey has been in All-Australian form this year, despite the 191cm backman being undersized for his position.

Reuben Ginbey looks to have a stint on the sideline after injuring his quad. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The 21-year-old's injury means former Tigers defender Tylar Young and 22-year-old Rhett Bazzo will now fill the two main main defensive points.

And given there are no other key options to come into the side, Starcevich is looming as the most likely solution.

"He's done that before, and he's certainly got a strong aerial game, so yep, that'd be an option we look into," Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said.

Saturday's loss to Port was Starcevich's first game of the season after enduring a rotten run of knee and calf issues, and he produced a solid 13-disposal, four-tackle effort against Port.

Bazzo had played just 28 games across four injury-hit seasons, and was hardly banging down the door for AFL selection when he was brought into the senior side in round 10.

"I think he's probably had better AFL form than WAFL form, if I'm being honest," McQualter said.

"Sometimes that happens. It's probably not totally unusual. It's a bit more predictable and system-based at times, the AFL game.

"So I think he's competing really well. I think he had some strong interceptions (against Port) and he's defending well."

McQualter is backing Young, who played 35 games for Richmond before moving to West Coast at the end of last year, to lead the Eagles' backline.

Young endured a tough start to his time at West Coast but has found form in recent weeks.

"He'll step up, I've got no doubt," McQualter said.

"He loves a big challenge. He wants to play on the best forwards every week and we're going to need him. He had another 10 intercepts (against Port)."

West Coast (4-9) will be back in action when they host North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday, with the Kangaroos (5-7) looking to bounce back from their 124-point loss to Fremantle.