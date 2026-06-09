'Hit the timelines': AFL says Devils, stadium on track

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The AFL remains steadfast that the Tasmania expansion and the controversial Hobart stadium project remain on track.

The 18 club presidents were briefed in Melbourne on Tuesday, amid renewed speculation in particular about the cost of the stadium.

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said the two tenderers for the stadium construction were working with the state government.

Dillon described the meeting as "collegiate". Club bosses agreed, with Sydney chairman Andrew Pridham calling it "line and length".

But Pridham remains concerned about the overall cost of the Tasmania Devils joining the AFL, having speculated in an April media interview that the total cost could blow out to more than $3 billion.

Tasmania are scheduled to join the AFL in 2028, with the new venue a condition of their entry. The stadium is due to be built by late 2030, but vehement local opposition has arisen surrounding its construction and costs.

A close up of the Tasmania Devils' inaugural jumper. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We're really confident that they'll hit the timelines and it will come in where they need it to be," Dillon told AAP about the stadium.

"What we do know is that with the club's training and admin centre, that the costs have come in there and it's really competitive.

"It's a super-competitive market down there in Tasmania and what I am confident on is the work that (Devils chief executive) Brendan Gale and (chairman) Grant O'Brien and the team at the Devils are doing."

Pridham said it was a straightforward meeting with no angst.

"There wasn't much discussion on Tasmania, other than it's on track, which is good. Overall, the meeting was pretty-much line and length - a lot of information, discussion about how the crowds are going, revenues," he said.

"Everything is looking really solid, so it was actually a really positive, calm meeting with no drama."

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But his background in finance means Pridham is keeping an eye on the costs around the Devils.

"I'm very positive about having a team based in Tasmania. I've always had questions about the economics ... being a finance guy, looking at things in terms of how does it stack up financially," he said.

"I'm always cautious that you don't put numbers into spreadsheets, assuming that industry revenues just keep going up and you can keep spending money.

"You have to keep investing. So in terms of Tasmania having a team, absolutely. Have I been concerned about the cost? Yes.

"I'm told it's all looking good, so I genuinely hope it is."

Once the Devils join the AFL, it will beg the question as to whether the league stays at 19 teams or returns to an even number.

"It will bring some challenges in terms of list management, as they're integrated with the draft and the priority picks they get," Pridham said.

"Longer-term, it will have challenges in terms of fixturing, which will be the next thing people focus on. They're fair questions and they're quite complex."

Also on Tuesday, the AFL reported a record attendance from the long weekend of 390,752 for a round of eight matches.

"What that says to me is we have an incredible game and amazing fans. Our amazing fans want to watch some incredible athletes do what they do," Dillon said.