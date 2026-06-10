It's flattening: Eagles to soldier on without injured Reuben Ginbey

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West Coast's Bailey Williams has described Reuben Ginbey's serious quad injury as flattening, but he's backing the inexperienced Eagles to continue displaying plenty of heart without their "barometer".

Ginbey will miss a sizeable chunk of football after tearing his left quad in last week's loss to Port Adelaide, but the fact he's avoided surgery means there's still hope he'll play again this year.

The 21-year-old had been in All-Australian form, and his injury means extra heat will go on the likes of Tylar Young, Rhett Bazzo, and potentially Brandon Starcevich to hold down the key defensive posts.

Reuben Ginbey is set to miss a chunk of time with a serious quad injury. Paul Kane/Getty Images

West Coast are still without Harry Edwards, who has suffered three concussions in 2026, while Jeremy McGovern (concussion) was forced to retire last season and fellow star back Tom Barrass was traded to Hawthorn the previous year.

West Coast take on North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday, with the Eagles' defence needing to curb the influence of the likes of spearheads Nick Larkey, Jack Darling and Cooper Trembath.

"Reuben's one of our most loved players at the footy club, and we feel for him," Williams told AAP.

"He's a pretty big barometer for us as a team with his spirit and the way he plays his game, so it's pretty flattening."

West Coast have defied all expectations to snare four victories already this season.

It could have been five if not for an inaccurate 2.6 in the final quarter of last week's six-point loss to Port Adelaide.

The Eagles have produced a series of strong comebacks this year, and Williams praised the team's heart.

"I feel like we're really building in that area," Williams said.

"It's such a young group, not as experienced as other teams, and that heart and that will to win and that fight is something we really want to pride ourselves on going forward."

Williams is in career-best form, with the league's new ruck rules suiting the 26-year-old's leaping style.

He will receive a huge test on Saturday when he goes up against North ruckman Tristan Xerri.

"The new rules have helped me, it allows me to jump at the footy and play to my strengths," Williams said.

"The mids make me look good, and I try to do my best in there. Centre bounces are probably the funnest (sic) part of footy for me, but I still like to drift forward."

North Melbourne (5-7) have been licking their wounds since copping a 124-point loss to Fremantle in Bunbury last week, and the pressure is on them to rebound strongly against West Coast.