Expert tips, best tips for Round 15 of the AFL

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Who should you be tipping in Round 15 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

This might be one of toughest weeks to tip of the season so far: Fremantle vs. Geelong, Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn, Adelaide vs. Melbourne, GWS vs. Carlton, Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide, Richmond vs. North Melbourne, St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs.

Sure, there may be some 'well they should win' type of games, but don't lie to us... you're flipping a coin.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 5

Season total: 88

Certainty and why: Very tough to pick a certainty this week but the Giants at home should be getting the job done.

Upset and why: If anyone can halt the momentum of the Dockers, it's the Cats...

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Geelong

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs

Matt Walsh

Last week: 6

Season total: 85

Certainty and why: Crows are in a rich vein of form and I think that continues.

Upset and why: Suns over the Hawks, I think Dimma gets the reponse this week.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Geelong

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 87

Certainty and why: The Pies have been too 'competitive' against the top teams to fall to the Power at home, surely...

Upset and why: I've picked all the favourites, but a lot of games had me thinking pretty hard, and wins to any team this week would not cause a major shock.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Geelong

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 4

Season total: 84

Certainty and why: Pies over the Power - this game could almost be a 0-0 draw, but Collingwood should be able to do enough for the win

Upset and why: Geelong - well, they're one of the three upset chances for me this week! Betting-wise, Geelong, Gold Coast, and the Bulldogs all should be a bit shorter.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Geelong

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Melbourne

GWS vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs