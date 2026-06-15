AFL Round 15: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

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Round 15 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster between Fremantle and Geelong. Then, on Friday, Gold Coast host Hawthorn at People First Stadium.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has some tough selection calls this week, with Brennan Cox (knee), Caleb Serong (calf), and Matthew Johnson (hamstring) all expected to be fit and available for Thursday night's blockbuster against Geelong, while Sean Darcy has had two WAFL games as part of his comeback from injury. Meanwhile, Cats star Tom Stewart missed the win over Gold Coast but should exit protocols this week, and James Worpel couldn't have done much more to put his hand up for selection after 36 disposals and two goals in the VFL's monster win over the Suns.

Editor's Picks Stocks: The AFL needed to swallow its pride on Sunday... ESPN staff

Overreactions: The Crows are back to being premiership contenders ESPN

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ESPN tip: Dockers by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.44, Cats $2.75

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

People First Stadium, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: There's no one knocking the door down a the Suns, but Jarrod Witts (64 hit outs) and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (one goal from 15 disposals) were solid despite the VFL side's 113-point loss over the weekend. Hawthorn are very close to full strength, with Tom Barrass (hamstring) and Jack Gunston (foot) to both face fitness tests this week.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 2 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $2.05, Hawks $1.77

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Adelaide Oval, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Luke Pedlar suffered a hamstring injury against the Dogs and is all but certain to come out of the side. Izak Rankine (calf) was listed as a test last week but should be in the frame for the clash with the Dees, while Isaac Cumming and Mitch Hinge are also both nearing a return, and Mark Keane has now played two straight games in the SANFL as he continues his come back from a broken ankle suffered in the preseason. For the Dees, mid-season pick up Lukas Cooke suffered facial injuries after clashing heads in the win over the Bombers, while Harrison Petty (hamstring) is also under an injury cloud.

ESPN tip: Crows by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.40, Demons $2.85

ENGIE Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Jesse Hogan was not at his best in his return from injury, but it sounds like coach Adam Kingsley will back him in: "It (a VFL return instead) was a discussion, but we felt like, with his quality, he's one of these guys who are capable of turning it on. He didn't (on Sunday), so I got that wrong, but he'll be better for it." Max Gruzewski (two goals from 18 disposals and nine marks) will be more than a handy replacement after another strong VFL performance. for the Blues, Jacob Weitering (calf), Ollie Hollands (ankle), and Liam Reidy (ankle) are all expected to be fit and available.

ESPN tip: Giants by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.44, Blues $2.75

MCG, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Billy Frampton is available after having his three-match ban overturned at the Tribunal last week, but Brayden Maynard (shoulder) will have to play through injury if selected, though it's more likely he misses at least a couple of weeks. Veteran Steele Sidebottom was rested for the King's Birthday clash and could return, as could Ned Long after picking up 33 disposals, 10 clearances, and seven tackles after being dropped to the VFL. Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee ruptured his hamstring tendon in mid-March, but has had ongoing nerve issues and is now likely to miss the remainder of the season. But in better news, Jack Lukosius returned from a shoulder injury via the SANFL on the weekend, and finished with 22 disposals and one goal.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.44, Power $2.75

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SUNDAY, JUNE 21

MCG, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 20 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $3.10, Kangaroos $1.36

Marvel Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.92, Bulldogs $1.85