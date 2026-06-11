AFL overreactions: The Crows are back to being premiership contenders

Open Extended Reactions

The Adelaide Crows kicked off Round 14 of the 2026 AFL season with a bang, demolishing the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the biggest takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

The Crows are back, and once again premiership contenders

It was a nine-goal first quarter from the Adelaide Crows against the Bulldogs on Thursday night, the blistering start paving the way for a statement 57-point win.

Skipper Jordan Dawson starred, Riley Thilthorpe hit the scoreboard in his return, and the Crows' role players are all hitting form at once.

So it begs the question: now, at 8-5 on the season after a slow 1-3 start, are last year's minor premiers finding themselves back in flag contention?

Verdict: Overreaction (for now!)

But, gee whiz, you'd be happy to be a Croweater right now. With wins over the Cats and the Bulldogs in consecutive weeks after their bye, the Crows are pushing up towards the top four after that slow start.

Jordan Dawson might be in the hottest form in the league (after his 32-disposal, three-goal effort), Sam Berry and Lachie McAndrew were excellent, and the forward line looks incredibly dynamic with Riley Thilthorpe back and Darcy Fogarty looking settled. And they have cavalry to return in coming weeks.

Callum Ah Chee, when fit, is a lock for their best 23. Izak Rankine is on the precipice of a return. Taylor Walker will come straight back into the side. Isaac Cumming is due back, Mitch Hinge ... the list almost just keeps going!

The reality is, four of their five losses have been by single digits. Their run home looks to be favourable, with games against Port Adelaide, West Coast, Essendon, and Richmond among some other middle-of-the-table teams.

This is a side which has the capability to blast their opponents away, and their unheralded defence has been at it for nearly two years now, so it's actually more like a rock-solid back six.

The signs are looking very good for the Crows, who will be keen to make amends for their straight sets finals exit last year.

With a favourable fixture (games against the Dockers and Swans aside), they have a very real chance of reaching 15 wins which would put them right in contention for a top four spot.

The benchmark is still the Dockers (on a 12-win run) and Swans, who look comfortable in the top two spots on the ladder, but the Crows are pushing into that band below.

-- Matt Walsh

Want more ESPN in your Google search results? You can now tell Google to prioritise our coverage when you search for sports news. It takes about 10 seconds.

Google has rolled out a feature called Preferred Sources. It lets you choose which publishers appear at the top of your search results when news breaks. Pick ESPN, and our coverage of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, WNBA, college sports, ONE Championship and global football will show up more often when you search for what's happening.

You stay in control. Google still shows you other sources too - your selections just get more weight when they're relevant.