Flag dreams? Dockers trying to keep things grounded

Alex Pearce used to spend hours dreaming about holding the AFL premiership cup aloft, but the Fremantle skipper is doing his best not to let his mind wander since the Dockers shot to premiership favouritism.

Fremantle (12-1) are a game clear on top of the ladder following a club-record 12-match winning run, putting Justin Longmuir's men on track to win a maiden premiership.

The Dockers have a bye this week and face a stern test when they return to action with a blockbuster against Geelong in Perth next Thursday.

Editor's Picks ESPN's All-Australian team: Changes aplenty spark new-look team ESPN

Pearce will bring up his 150-game milestone against the Cats - a fine achievement for a player who suffered a series of career-threatening leg fractures earlier in his career.

Fremantle's current squad is widely rated as the best they've ever had - even better than the 2013 Dockers who reached a grand final, and the 2015 outfit who won the minor premiership.

The Fremantle Dockers have won 12 games in-a-row. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

So are they dreaming about premiership success this year?

"I don't allow myself to do it too much," Pearce said on Thursday.

"Over the last 13 years I've dreamt about having a premiership for hours and hours. I've done that since I was a kid.

"Less so now, because when I think about it, I go, 'well that (dreaming) is not that important'. I'll focus on what is important, what I can control."

What Pearce can control is how he and his teammates approach every training session and every game.

It's a boring philosophy, but one that is working a treat for Fremantle, who since the pre-season have adopted the mantra of "1-0" after every win.

"This is a mantra that helps connect us," Pearce said.

"It connects us to when we rock up the first day back after a game.

"We sort of review that game, learn the lessons, and then it's 'OK, that means nothing, we start at 0-0'.

"It's a nice way to keep us steady."

Pearce hails from the Apple Isle, and with the Tasmania Devils entering the AFL in 2028, there's plenty of speculation about whether the 31-year-old will return home in time for their debut season.

But the star defender has given no indication he wants to leave Fremantle, especially with the club set to be in premiership mode for a long time.

"My thoughts as a Tasmanian, I'm excited for the team to be in," Pearce said.

"It's a long time coming. I would have loved a Tassie team to support growing up, and I wish them all the best when they come in.

"I've got mates that are playing for them at the moment (in the VFL), and I keep an eye on them.

"But in terms of me playing for that team, it's not something I think about."