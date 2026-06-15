'Horrible loser': contrite Hardwick put on AFL notice

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Self-confessed sore loser Damien Hardwick accepts he overstepped the mark and warranted a pointed phone call from AFL football operations boss Greg Swann.

Mired in a three-game losing streak, the Suns have problems on several fronts ahead of Friday night's critical home game against Hawthorn.

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They will go to the tribunal to challenge Daniel Rioli's fine for umpire contact and if that fails, it will trigger a much larger financial penalty from the league.

Hardwick also conceded on Monday night that constant speculation about Bailey Humphrey's AFL future beyond this season was impacting his form.

Damien Hardwick looks dejected after losing to the Cats. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Suns coach, no stranger to airing his frustrations in public, earned the ire of the umpires and Swann for his comments after Friday night's away loss to Geelong.

Hardwick claimed the umpires were influenced by the crowd and the "Roman Colosseum" atmosphere at GMHBA Stadium when paying free kicks.

He avoided a fine or a "please explain" from Swann.

Asked if he was now on a short leash, Hardwick told AFL360: "I've been on a short leash for five years, I reckon. It is something I have to get better at - I do wear my heart on my sleeve.

"I'm a horrible loser ... my mother has said that. I spoke to her again tonight and she always says, 'You've never tolerated losing well'."

Hardwick was grateful for how Swann handled the issue.

"Swanny's a cracker. You've got to love him and that's why he's a great football person," he said.

"He's doing his job and obviously the umpires were disappointed. I have to be better with that.

"To his credit, he was very understanding of my point. But he made it very, very clear, Swanny, that I (overstepped) the mark.

"I commend him on his way that he does go about it - having the conversation, no need for emails, no need for letters, just a man-on-man conversation. So I really appreciate it - the point was very well made by the great man."

If the Suns' written submission to the tribunal concerning Rioli's case is unsuccessful, it will be their fifth umpire contact penalty this season and that will trigger an AFL fine of up to $50,000.

Hardwick said the Suns felt Rioli had no other avenue than to run into the umpire as he tried to guard his opponent.

On the Suns' form slump, Hardwick said his men were not playing anywhere near their expectations.

"Our clearance and contest game hasn't quite been to the level that it has been previously," he said.

"It's just we haven't got it done ... make sure we get the game more in our forward half, as compared to attacking from the back half."

Asked if trade speculation was impacting Humphrey's form, Hardwick replied: "If I'm being honest, yes. The pressure on this young lad - I love this kid ... he's such an emotional kid and he genuinely feels like he's letting the side down.

"(But) he walks on the field and I feel better about life, our fans feel better about life. I feel like it's an unfair thing.

"Just park your thought process, let's just get your footy up and talking."