AFL overreactions: Nas more likely to leave Saints than stay when his contract is up

Open Extended Reactions

There are plenty of talking points to come out of Round 15 of the AFL, including whether or not St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is keeping tabs on St Kilda's progress, nearly halfway through his lucrative (but short) two-year deal.

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the biggest takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is more likely to leave the Saints than stay when his contract is up at the end of next season

Will he stay or will he go? It's the question we've all wondered and debated about St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera ever since he inked 'just' a two-year contract extension last season to keep him at Moorabbin until at least the end of 2027.

It was a deal that made Nas the highest paid player in the competition, but one that was always leaving the door ajar for a move away from the Saints, and likely back to South Australia, should things not pan out as he and the club might hope.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

If Wanganeen-Milera's dejected body language as he looked on from the Marvel Stadium grandstands during his side's embarrassing loss to Hawthorn a few weeks ago is any indication, then yeah, he hasn't seen nearly enough from this club.

Of course, this is purely speculation and I don't claim to know the answer to the question I've posed, but let's spin it: have the Saints really shown him enough to convince him to stay? While only Wanganeen-Milera can answer how much truly is 'enough', you figure at the very least there has to be a fair degree of noticeable improvement in both the way St Kilda is playing week in, week out, as well as their overall results.

After 15 rounds, the Saints sit 12th on the ladder with a record of 6-9. At the same point of each of the last two seasons they were 5-10. They are also ranked top six just five of Champion Data's 32 premiership standards in 2026, one more than they managed through 15 rounds last season. Technically that's marginal improvement, but is it enough to instill confidence the club will soon find itself in premiership contention?

Missing finals, particularly now the AFL has introduced a wildcard weekend and extended qualification to the top 10 teams, would be a major disappointment for the Saints. Don't forget, this side was a popular pick for 'biggest riser' at the beginning of the year off the back of an active trade and free agency period, one that brought in Tom De Koning, Jack Silvagni, Liam Ryan, and Sam Flanders, the latter of which suffered a heartbreaking Achilles tear last month. You can't fault the club for trying, but unfortunately the combined impact of this quartet hasn't quite lived up to the preseason hoopla.

Wanganeen-Milera is a top 20 player in the league and someone I ranked last week as No. 5 on my list of players I'd build around for the next 10 years. If the Saints don't right the ship soon, then there's every chance it will be another club reaping the benefits of his skill and class for the next decade.

-- Jake Michaels

Does Nas stay at Moorabbin? 🤔

@JMichaelsESPN asks if the Saints have done enough to keep their $2 million dollar man long-term?



FULL POD 📺: https://t.co/z2fZqcc9sk pic.twitter.com/ha8l9EVweS — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) June 22, 2026

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