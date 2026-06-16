June Draft Power Rankings: The names to watch at the National Champs

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We've entered the most important month of footy for draft hopefuls: the Under 18 National Championships. In previous years the likes of Harvey Langford, Harry Dean, Jacob Farrow and Sam Cumming have staked their claims in this period of the calendar, playing outstanding football on the biggest stage for junior footballers.

WA onballer Leo Steed has done just that, and enters first round conversations. With two games -- Western Australia vs. South Australia and the Allies vs. Vic Country -- having been played there are already changes to big boards being made around the country.

Vic Metro presents a regenerated squad set to improve on a disappointing campaign in 2025 and challenge the early statements made by WA and Vic Country on the weekend. They face WA in Cockburn on Saturday with the likes of Arki Butler, Harry Van Hattum, and Gus Teixeira primed for big campaigns.

This is ESPN's top 20 draft prospects for 2026 as we enter the biggest month of the year.

Previous rankings: April | May | June

National Championships schedule:

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME (LOCAL) Sat 13 June Western Australia vs. South Australia Mineral Resources Park 12:15pm Sun 14 June Allies vs. Victoria Country Blacktown ISP 12:45pm Sat 20 June Western Australia vs. Victoria Metro Joondalup Arena 10:15am Sun 21 June South Australia vs. Allies Alberton Oval 1:00pm Sun 28 June Victoria Metro vs. Allies Mars Stadium TBA Fri 3 July Victoria Metro vs. South Australia Marvel Stadium TBA Fri 3 July Victoria Country vs. Western Australia Marvel Stadium TBA Wed 8 July Victoria Country vs. South Australia Mars Stadium TBA Wed 8 July Allies vs. Western Australia Mars Stadium TBA Sun 19 July Victoria Country vs. Victoria Metro Mars Stadium TBA

1. Dougie Cochrane (previously: 1)

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/MID, 195cm

SA could have used the presence and damage of Cochrane in their first outing. The starring forward remains without a timeline to return from knee surgery after a serious patella injury and it remains a possibility that he will miss the entire season. His exploits at SANFL last year holds him in good stead; Cochrane is a commanding key forward with incredible skill that has midfield ambitions and the capacity to impact in a variety of ways.

Port's NGA prospect Dougie Cochrane is the top prospect so far in 2026. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Harry Van Hattum (2)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

RUC/FWD, 205cm

Talent League: 1 game, 19 disposals, 20 hitouts, 2 goals

It's been a quiet month as Van Hattum was held out of action with a niggle, but recruiters are still abuzz with his early-season form front of mind. A changing trajectory for rucks - given rule changes - have propelled the Knights bruiser into first pick territory. Van Hattum has a monster leap despite his matured frame, is given handball receives with his ball use a weapon and is clean around the contest to get the ball moving forward. He's a weapon ready to be wielded in the modern game.

Harry Van Hattum is the early ruck standout for the 2026 AFL draft class. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

3. Cody Walker (3)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 1 game, 16 disposals, 4 marks, 2 tackles

Walker sat out most of the second half of Vic Country's opening contest with an AC joint injury, but it won't hold him out of action for too long. He's already franked his credentials through performances for the Pioneers and Carlton's VFL side, plus trains alongside the senior team as he prepares for the rigours of professional football. There is no more ready made prospect in 2026 than Walker, whose speed, cleanliness and accumulation make him a stellar midfield prospect.

4. Arki Butler (7)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 182cm

Talent League: 3 games, 17.3 disposals, 3.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Butler reminded everyone of his ridiculous talent with an APS game for the ages on the weekend: the forward-half midfielder had 33 touches to go with eight goals, seven behinds and 20 score involvements in one of the biggest junior football performances you'll see for Brighton Grammar. He's not the finished product as a midfielder and it's in the forward 50 where his value compounds. Offering shades of Toby Greene, Butler wins one-on-one contests with sticky hands in the air and strength at ground level, and makes the opposition pay on the scoreboard. A big championships will propel the aggressive bayside boy into pick one calculations.

Arki Butler in action for the AFL National Academy. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Clancy Snell (5)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

DEF, 196cm

National Championships: 1 game, 14 disposals, 4 marks, 2 tackles

The resolute Snell has steadily risen through the first half of the season to feature at the pointy end of draft boards. He's an intercepting savant with timing in his body work to peel off and safe hands in the air. There's some upside in his offensive threat too with a neat kick and strong athletic foundation.

6. Noah Williams (4)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 177cm

Talent League: 3 games, 23 disposals, 4.3 marks, 9 tackles

Williams was an early casualty from Vic Country's first game with a hamstring injury, an untimely blow for the midfielder who was firing on all cylinders for the Falcons. Speedy, agile and tough in the clinches, Williams' physicality belies his frame and he was adjudged best on ground in one of the AFL Academy's hitouts against senior bodies. He's a premier midfielder of the draft.

7. Ethan Drever (8)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID, 188cm

National Championships: 1 game, 22 disposals, 5 marks, 3 tackles

The archetypal Drever is exciting: he has top end speed, size around the contest and penetration by foot to rack up metres gained. He's a bit rough around the edges with his ball-winning and kicked four behinds for Vic Country on the weekend, but Drever was one of their best in a promising start to his championships.

Fresh #AFLDraft rankings dropping tomorrow! Worth familiarising yourself with a name that'll feature prominently all season long - Rebels inside midfielder Ethan Drever.@ESPNAusNZ @FootyStuffYT pic.twitter.com/A2n7F5TOsX — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) May 12, 2026

8. Kodah Edwards (6)

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 183cm

National Championships: 1 game, 19 disposals, 3 marks, 2 tackles

Edwards was kept quiet in his first hitout for SA and the skipper will be determined to make amends. At his best he's the best contested ball winner in the pool, able to release teammates with his work in the clinches. Up forward his ability to win one-on-ones and hit the scoreboard is valuable, though questions around his foot skills remain.

Kodah Edwards is my favourite player to watch this draft cycle. 183cm mid that blends Sloane-esque doggedness with 1v1 ability in f50. Kicking is the question mark, but he consistently uses his left as he tries to round out his game.



Footage courtesy of @FootyStuffYT #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zXeGfJvjk2 — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) April 7, 2026

9. Gus Teixeira (13)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

Talent League: 2 games, 22.5 disposals, 5.5 marks, 2 goals

It will be a massive championships for Teixeira after injury ruled him out of early season fixtures. His state trial performances have been reflective of his talent as a midfielder that gets forward to set up a plethora of scores. Teixeira could be a top five pick come end of season with his balance and creation highlights of an exciting prospect.

10. Heath Mellody (11)

Claremont/Western Australia

MID/DEF, 184cm

National Championships: 1 game, 21 disposals, 3 marks, 3 tackles

One of the best ball users in the crop is WA's Mellody who was strong for his state on the weekend. Most accustomed off halfback, the hard runner is creative with chip kicks into space and takes on kicks through the corridor, plus gets forward to hit the scoreboard regularly. He fits the modern game with high transition well.

11. Ethan Herbert (9)

North Adelaide/South Australia

RUC, 200cm

National Championships: 1 game, 9 disposals, 7 hitouts, 3 tackles

Herbert has the athletic pedigree to play at either end of the ground, but he's most at home as an accumulating ruck. He wins the ball at ground level after the contest with strong follow-up but struggled to impact in his stints in the middle on the weekend.

12. Leo Steed (NEW)

Swan Districts/Western Australia

MID, 176cm

National Championships: 1 game, 30 disposals, 4 tackles, 1 goal

Steed is the early riser of the championships after an impressive stretch in the WAFL. He's clean at ground level and works himself into the ground to get on the end attacking forays. A smaller midfielder, Steed has progressed in his forward craft at senior level and his kicking is becoming a weapon for him forward of centre.

State 18s young gun Leo Steed ticking along nicely at senior level for @SwanDistrictsFC since his debut in Round 2. Steed had his best league game against West Coast WAFL on Sunday, kicking two goals from 15 disposals and three inside 50s to be among his side's best.

AAMI WA... pic.twitter.com/YsFmxvlEI2 — Jordan McArdle (@jordan_mc12) May 1, 2026

13. Gabe Patterson (18)

Glenelg/South Australia

FWD/MID, 184cm

National Championships: 1 game, 9 disposals, 2 tackles, 3 goals

Patterson enjoyed a strong start to the champs with three goals playing mostly off half forward. His power to separate from opponents is eye-catching and he's a damaging midfielder in short bursts, though doesn't offer the cleanliness and ball use under pressure to move in there full time right now.

Gabe Patterson is a powerful forward-half midfielder who loves to burst and take territory. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

14. Marlon Neocleous (14)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 168cm

National Championships: 1 game, 19 disposals, 5 marks, 1 goal

Capable of special things inside 50, Neocleous is a similar size to Nick Watson and offers shades in his flair and energy. He isn't quite the same skilful player up the ground and doesn't possess the elite athletic pedigree, but his want to chase and impact without the ball is a highlight.

15. Cody Templeton (15)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/FWD, 180cm

Talent League: 8 games, 17.3 disposals, 4.3 tackles, 1.6 goals

Templeton didn't feature for Vic Country in their win over the Allies. A tough and determined forward who can run through the midfield, his penchant for the remarkable in front of goals gives him a platform to impact at the next level if he continues to hone his ball skills and composure through traffic.

Cody Templeton runs a 20m sprint at the Talent League Boys 2026 Testing Day in March. ESPN/Getty Images

16. Harrison Chapman (NEW)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 190cm

Talent League: 7 games, 23.7 disposals, 5.3 marks, 2.6 tackles

Chapman will be a key piece for Vic Metro's midfield unit. An elite runner with the height and reach to be an effective clearance player, his best work comes on the outside of contest where he links chains with precision. Chapman holds onto the ball as he tries to pick out targets through the corridor which can get him in trouble but is becoming more proficient at breaking out of tackles and finding space with ball in hand.

17. Lucas Robinson (12)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 191cm

National Championships: 1 game, 25 disposals, 2 marks, 5 tackles

Robinson is a beast of an inside midfielder, using his size and toughness to consistently win the hard ball. He's been a mainstay at WAFL level and was part of an engine room that got the better of SA. Robinson has detractors regarding his kicking and speed away from contest and 22 of his 25 disposals on the weekend were handballs.

Liked Fremantle Next Generation Academy talent Lucas Robinson's game for South Fremantle against Subiaco last night. Kicked two goals in the opening half playing predominantly as a forward before getting moving into the midfield to start the second half with coach Craig White... pic.twitter.com/TYUuhEp6xf — Jordan McArdle (@jordan_mc12) May 3, 2026

18. Khaled El Souki (10)

Western Jets/Vic Metro

FWD, 174cm

Talent League: 7 games, 20.9 disposals, 3.9 tackles, 3.3 goals

El Souki was in elite form before an ankle fracture ruled him out of the entire championships. It's a cruel blow for the highly-touted Dogs NGA prospect, but has runs on the board to be considered a first-round prospect. El Souki evades tacklers with a nice sidestep, wheels around on his left to kick goals in a variety of ways and has shown some midfield chops too.

Dogs fans should be pumped to watch Khaled El Souki develop this year. A dynamic small that wins his own ball up afield, came third in the Jets' b&f last year.



Finished with 23 and two goals, his second half was sensational vs Calder #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/45T9i2m9tJ — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) March 24, 2026

19. Koby LeCras (17)

West Perth/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 192cm

WAFL Colts: 1 game, 19 disposals, 6 marks, 1 goal

LeCras partially tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. The flanker had put together really impressive performances on a wing prior to the devastating injury, taking advantage of mismatches in the air and using the ball well around the ground. He's an accurate set shot that can play in a variety of roles.

20. Ethan Matthews (NEW)

Giants Academy/Allies

MID, 186cm

National Championships: 1 game, 35 disposals, 8 marks, 4 tackles

It was a starring champs game from Matthews for the Allies, leading a midfield unit that got the better of Vic Country. Tied to the Giants, the hard-working onballer flies through stoppages and is super clean with the ball to accumulate multiple times in attacking passages. His rise reflects the premium clubs place on classy ball winners.