Expert tips, best tips for Round 16 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 16 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

We've got a ladder logjam! Just one win separates 14th from ninth, and just three wins 14th from third(!), in what is shaping up to be an enthralling run home for the league.

And it all starts with several key matchups Round 16, beginning with Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba in the game of the round. On Friday night, Hawthorn will look to stay in touch with the top two when they welcome the Giants to the MCG, with Adam Kingsley's side also in desperate need of the four points after falling to the Blues last week.

The Blues open the Saturday slate against the Eagles with a big chance of going 6-0 under caretaker Josh Fraser, Collingwood eyes back-to-back wins when they face Richmond, and we look forward to the second Showdown of the season in a Saturday night blockbuster.

Can the Roos hold onto their spot in the 10? Facing the Bombers, they should, while the Dockers host the struggling Suns to close out the weekend.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 5

Season total: 93

Certainty and why: The Crows are in red-hot form and the Power's injury list continues to grow. Might not be a close Showdown.

Upset and why: The Lions and Swans is a true coin flip. Give me Sydney.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Sydney

Hawthorn vs. GWS

Carlton vs. West Coast

Collingwood vs. Richmond

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast

Matt Walsh

Last week: 5

Season total: 90

Certainty and why: Freo aren't losing to Gold Coast after last year's elimination final.

Upset and why: Swannies are more trustworthy than Brisbane, I feel.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs.Sydney

Hawthorn vs. GWS

Carlton vs. West Coast

Collingwood vs. Richmond

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 6

Season total: 93

Certainty and why: The Pies should have no problems with Richmond. And it's hard to make a case for the Power in the Showdown given their injury woes.

Upset and why: The one upset I'm going for this week is Sydney over the Lions, even away from home.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Sydney

Hawthorn vs. GWS

Carlton vs. West Coast

Collingwood vs. Richmond

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 4

Season total: 88

Certainty and why: Carlton -- they're second on the ladder since Josh Fraser took over, and should be too strong for the travelling Eagles.

Upset and why: The Lions are currently slight betting favourites at the time of writing, but I expect Sydney to be more heavily tipped by the start of the game. Sticking with Lions as my 'upset' based on this. Don't sleep on Port Adelaide either, Showdowns are always even.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Sydney

Hawthorn vs. GWS

Carlton vs. West Coast

Collingwood vs. Richmond

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast