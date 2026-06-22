AFL Round 16: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Round 16 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba. Then, on Friday evening, Hawthorn and GWS clash at the MCG.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

Gabba, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Several injured players could be in the mix this week with both sides coming off a bye. The big name for Sydney is Errol Gulden, who is expected to be available after recovering from a shoulder injury, with Lewis Melican and Dane Rampe also likely to return, though there are no guarantees each player is thrown straight into the AFL lineup. Tom Papley (calf) is getting closer but won't play this week, and Justin McInerney remains around two months away with a hamstring injury. At Brisbane, Ryan Lester is expected to return from a calf niggle, but it's less likely we'll see names like Dayne Zorko, Keidean Coleman, and Hugh McCluggage for at least 1-2 more weeks.

Editor's Picks Stocks: Injury-hit Saints are a worry; Blues are back?! ESPN staff

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ESPN tip: Lions by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.83, Swans $1.93

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Giants defender Jayden Laverde (hamstring) was the single casualty coming out of the loss to Carlton, though it doesn't seem like there'll be much immediate reprieve, with Jack Buckley still nursing a hamstring injury of his own on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Hawthorn forward Jack Gunston will need to get through training and prove his fitness before returning to face the Giants, with a foot injury continuing to trouble the All-Australian. there's a watch on Conor Nash (neck) this week, too, but the club could be without Jarman Impey after he finished the match against Gold Coast with ice on his hamstring.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.31, Giants $3.20

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Marvel Stadium, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Carlton key defender Jacob Weitering is expected to be fit and available this week after missing the past two matches with a calf injury, while Ollie Hollands returned from an ankle setback through the VFL, picking up 26 disposals. For the Eagles, Tom McCarthy and Willem Duursma should both return after minor hamstring and calf setbacks respectively, with Jack Graham another in contention to be named provided he's fully recovered from a shoulder injury and gets through training this week.

ESPN tip: Blues by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.17, Eagles $4.75

MCG, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard is still listed as TBC but is a chance to return this week, though it's more likely the club takes a cautious approach with his shoulder. Scott Pendlebury was rested for the win over the Power, but is a likely inclusion for Round 16, while Charlie West's 21 disposals, eight marks, and three goals in the VFL could be hard for Craig McRae to ignore.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 32 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.12, Tigers $5.75

Adelaide Oval, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: In unfortunate news for the Power, Esava Ratugolea is expected to miss up to 12 months with a serious knee injury, with luckless utility Jack Lukosius also set to undergo scans after hurting his calf at the MCG. It's the opposite for the Crows, whose injury list is starting to shrink; Jordon Butts, Isaac Cumming, and Mitch Hinge will all have their hands up for a return if they get through training unscathed.

ESPN tip: Crows by 29 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $2.90, Crows $1.35

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SUNDAY, JUNE 28

Marvel Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: The Bombers will be without Archie Roberts (shoulder) and Kyle Langford (quad) after the pair suffered injuries in the Round 14 loss to Melbourne before the club's bye, but Jye Caldwell (ankle), Darcy Parish (knee soreness), Andrew McGrath (jaw), and Isaac Kako (back) are all a chance to return for the clash with North Melbourne on Sunday.

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 20 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $1.44, Bombers $2.75

Optus Stadium, 5:10pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Dockers by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.22, Suns $4.10