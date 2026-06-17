Tension is normal: Suns coach addresses rumours

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Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick has played down the tension building within the club, saying it's just a normal part of being in a high-performance environment where "big boy" conversations need to happen.

Reports have emerged of a strained relationship between the coaches and players -- and even amongst players -- on the back of the Suns'three-match losing run.

Gold Coast started the season as one of the premiership favourites, but have since slipped to ninth spot with a 7-6 record.

Hardwick fronted the media on Wednesday and was peppered with questions about the current tension at the club.

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"The fact of the matter is we're in an AFL environment. There's going to be tension within footy clubs, especially when you're not performing," Hardwick said.

"I'd probably argue or challenge anyone that hasn't got tension in their club -- they're not a high-performance environment.

"We have big boy conversations, no doubt about that, and we're on the same page.

"The fact of the matter is in team meetings, in reviews, you sort of sit there and provide clarity for the players and you walk out aligned.

"There's no issue. From our point of view, it's a non-event."

Players have become increasingly frustrated at each other out on the field and Hardwick concedes some things can be done better in that regard, but as a whole insists it's not an issue.

"Great leadership demands that players take action on field," Hardwick said.

The Suns line up ahead of their 2025 semifinal against Brisbane. Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"That's the art of leadership, and sometimes accepting feedback and giving feedback is challenging at times, especially in a high-pressure environment such as an AFL game.

"They can all get better, I can get better, we can all move through it.

"What the players and what people have got to understand is the players are trying to get an immediate response or a certain situation rectified quickly, and sometimes it might look demonstrative.

"But I guarantee you, if you look at every game at the AFL on the weekend, you'll see those sort of signals from every side."

Hardwick says he hasn't needed to address the situation, because the outside world is simply making "mountains out of molehills".

Gold Coast's bid to end their mid-season funk will receive a stern test on Friday night when they host fifth-placed Hawthorn (8-4-1) at People First Stadium.

Midfielder Beau Addinsall, pick No.18 in last year's national draft, will become the third player from the Suns' academy to make his debut in 2026 when he runs out against the Hawks.

They have also named Nick Holman for what will be his 150-game milestone.

Hawthorn have lost Jack Gunston to injury, but welcome back star defender Tom Barrass (hamstring).