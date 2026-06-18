'A lot going on': Bobby Hill returns to Magpies training

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Bobby Hill is "truthfully, battling" and a long way off resuming his stalled AFL career.

The 2023 Norm Smith Medallist was back at Collingwood training on Thursday morning after returning from a trip to WA for personal reasons - the latest interruption to his football.

The forward has played three VFL games this year and his most recent AFL game was Round 22 last season.

Asked how Hill is, coach Craig McRae said: "Truthfully, battling".

"I had a really good chat with Bobby this morning and over the last period - he has a bit going on, let's be really clear. He has a lot going on," McRae added.

"He's a work in progress, but it's nice to have him in the building.

"He's a long way away from playing footy ... but again, when he's in our building, at least we get some opportunities to make him feel that he's loved and appreciated.

"That will never waver, and I'm chatting to him yesterday, having really deep conversations about this stuff."

Bobby Hill at Collingwood training on Thursday. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

McRae said he wanted to be thought of as a father-figure to his players.

"Regardless of whatever happens in life, there's a level and care. These young men, in my eyes, are like my sons," he said.

He also confirmed Hill would not play at any level this weekend.

"There's a lot of work to be done before he plays," McRae said.

Brayden Maynard will not return this Saturday against Port Adelaide, despite the hard-nosed defender being keen to resume quickly from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the King's Birthday loss to Melbourne.

"Reality set in that he probably has a bit more work to do on that shoulder," McRae said.

"It's still a little bit unstable.

"He's a warrior, he wants to play most weeks. He said 'don't count me out for next week', but we'll see how that goes."

Captain Darcy Moore also has returned from an overseas trip as he recovers from a hamstring injury. It remains unclear when he will play again, but McRae said the trip was "a massive gain".

The Magpies are poised to make a massive offer for Brisbane star Lachie Neale, who is a free agent at the end of the season.

"I've said openly that we want to be in the market for free agents. We'll explore everyone who's still available," McRae said.

"We have to be progressive in the way we think about the game. We've created a free agency for a reason - it's like going fishing in a small pond."

McRae said recruiting a star such as Neale would immediately boost the Magpies.

"There's definitely an energy. When we bring Dan Houston and Harry Perryman in ... the locker room gets excited," he said.

The coach remains "open-minded" on whether veterans Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom and Jeremy Howe continue playing next season.

"Ideally, we unveil a statue when he exits. He deserves that," McRae said of Pendlebury.

At the other end of the playing scale, 19-year-old midfielder Sam Swadling will make his AFL debut against Port.

He was recruited from WA with the No.37 pick in last year's national draft.