Hawthorn mids fire as Suns sink to fourth straight loss

Hawthorn dominated the midfield and scored their goals in rapid spurts as Gold Coast sunk to a fourth straight defeat and lost defender Daniel Rioli to injury.

The Hawks won 17.11 (113) to 14.13 (97) at Carrara's People First Stadium on Friday night to improve to 9-1-4 and third place.

Dylan Moore kicked four goals and the Hawks midfield dominated the centre clearances 20-12, the Suns flattered by winning the last four.

Ben Long booted four goals for the Suns while Noah Anderson amassed 43 touches, nine more than any other player on the ground.

Mac Andrew and Joel Jeffrey were solid at the back for the Suns, but Hawthorn's ball-up dominance and their quick-fire goals in the first, third and fourth quarters proved the difference in front of 19,576 fans.

Jai Newcombe starred for Hawthorn with two goals, 30 disposals and 10 clearances.

There was carnage in the first half, with Jarman Impey (hamstring) ruled out and Rioli likely fracturing his jaw after high contact from Josh Weddle that's set to land the Hawk in hot water.

Hawthorn dominated the midfield and scored their goals in rapid spurts as Gold Coast sunk to a fourth straight defeat. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sun Sam Clohesy will also come under scrutiny for his driving tackle on Cam Nairn, who returned after passing his HIA.

Hawthorn's Karl Amon also limped off late in the third quarter.

The Suns, facing unprecedented scrutiny because of their stalling form, had all the early ball, amassing 71 to 44 uncontested possessions in the first quarter.

But when Jed Walter spilled an easy mark and Mitch Lewis kicked a goal at the other end it sparked a run of five majors in 10 minutes that gave the visitors a 21-point halftime lead.

Nick Watson (three goals) whizzed through the traffic and grubbered through a terrific goal, before Newcombe bombed one on the siren.

They added two more after halftime for a 34-point lead, before the Suns found something, Touk Miller squeezing out a much-needed goal.

They kicked the next four to lead by one, before the Hawks kicked three majors in less than three minutes to push the lead back to 20 points.

Things finally tightened up, Petracca bursting on to a loose ball to make it a seven-point game and give the hosts the momentum at the final break.

But it was quickly reversed, Connor Macdonald capitalising when Andrew spilt a tough mark to begin the final quarter, and former Sun Mabior Chol snapped a major and roared in delight to push the lead to 19 points.

Two more centre clearances to Hawthorn created their third and fourth goals inside five minutes and the margin was 31 points.

Long and Walter goals gave the Suns hope and Nick Holman scrapped hard for a major in his 150th AFL game.

But Hawthorn had done enough, a breakaway Moore goal all but sealing the result with nine minutes remaining.