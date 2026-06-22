'I'm incredibly grateful to all three clubs': Luckless AFL veteran calls time after injury run

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Hard-luck Sydney midfielder Taylor Adams has called time on his AFL career after a tough run with soft-tissue injuries.

Adams retired on Monday after 15 years in the sport, having played 229 games for GWS, Collingwood and the Swans.

The 32-year-old hadn't featured at AFL level this year, looking to complete his comeback from an off-season Achilles tear and later a hamstring strain.

But in his first VFL game back, Adams could not see out the first quarter against Southport and suffered another hamstring setback.

The veteran midfielder has struggled with persistent hamstring injuries, dating back to the end of his time at Collingwood when he missed the Magpies' 2023 grand final win.

After moving to Sydney ahead of the 2024 season, Adams has been restricted to 23 games, including just four last year.

In a further cruel blow, in January, Adams was left unconscious after allegedly being assaulted at a licensed venue.

With Adams delivering the news to his teammates on Monday morning, fellow midfielder Angus Sheldrick said the decision hadn't come as a shock.

"Upsetting for him, but he's had a great career, and he's added so much to the footy club since he's got here," Sheldrick said.

"His body just let him down in the end. Nothing that he could control, but yeah, we'll wrap our arms around him.

Hard-luck Sydney midfielder Taylor Adams has called time on his AFL career after a tough run with soft-tissue injuries. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Probably not a complete shock given the history he's had with his hammies this year, but still really upsetting for him - no one wants to end their career like that."

Adams was drafted to GWS with pick No.13 in 2011 and made his debut the following season, before being traded to Collingwood at the end of 2013.

The hard-running midfielder soared to new heights with the Magpies, playing 175 games and earning an All-Australian nod and the club's best and fairest honours in 2020.

He played 19 games in his first season at the Swans, but missed out on a spot in the 2024 grand final against Brisbane under then-coach John Longmire.

Adams' immediate retirement comes as the Swans prepare to welcome back star ball-winner Errol Gulden.

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Gulden hasn't played since dislocating his shoulder in the club's round-one win over Brisbane and, in neat symmetry, makes his long-awaited return against the defending premiers on Thursday night.

Both the eighth-placed Lions (8-6) and second-placed Sydney (12-2) prepare for the Gabba clash after a bye weekend.

Sheldrick has been a key cog in Dean Cox's injury-hit engine room, with midfielder Justin McInerney now sidelined with a hamstring strain after a red-hot start to the season in Gulden's absence.

"A big boost. He's an absolute gun. We'll be happy to see him," Sheldrick said of Gulden's return.

"Both of them (Gulden and McInerney), they're probably similar in a way, so it was a bit hard for the midfield group to adjust.

"All of us have tried to share the load that those boys brought, and their strengths that were missed.

"We've done an OK job at trying to fill them."

Key defender Lewis Melican (hamstring) and Dane Rampe (calf) could also return against the Lions, with Tom McCartin progressing through concussion protocols.