AFL overreactions: An in-season tournament is the right move for the AFL

Open Extended Reactions

There are plenty of talking points ahead of Round 16 of the AFL season, with the most contentious being some of the proposed fixture tweaks to keep the game fresh. But, really, are they needed?

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the biggest takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

The AFL desperately needs an in-season tournament

Earlier this week, AFL footy boss Greg Swann pitched several potential fixture tweaks to all of the AFL club CEOs. Among the alterations to be considered once Tasmania enters the league were shortened games and a shortened home-and-away season, the re-introduction of rivalry round, and a mid-season tournament, akin to what the NBA has introduced in recent years with its polarizing 'in-season tournament'.

Verdict: Overreaction (of the highest order!)

What is a mid-season or in-season tournament? Basically, it's a shorter version of what we already have. You know, the competition where teams face each other throughout the year to determine who is the best. And then that team gets a trophy and celebrates a job well done. Why on earth do we need a watered-down version of that, one which lasts just three weeks?

According to AFL Media's Callum Twomey, the mid-season tournament pitch would see the inclusion of a 20th team of state league players and have the competition split into four groups of five teams. Three games would be played per club before three finals across a three-week period to ultimately crown a champion.

I'm sorry, but this entire concept is rubbish. We do not need it. Nobody is calling for it. And, most importantly, it's almost certainly going to add nothing to our great game.

I'm a fan of the NBA. I watch plenty of it. I still think the in-season tournament is ridiculous in that league. Seriously, what's the point? Let's just crown another champion nobody will remember and fans will likely mock. The idea of introducing it in the AFL is not only laughable at its core but it reeks of desperation to be just like our friends on the other side of the pond, something we sadly see time and time again from those in power at AFL House.

Despite the odd head coach whinge after a tight loss and the cesspit of negativity that is modern-day social media, footy is broadly in a great place in 2026. We're in the midst of another enthralling season, have just extended the finals series to include 10 teams (even that concept was highly contentious), and will soon have a 19th team in the competition when Tasmania enters ahead of season 2028.

I'm all for the league bosses being kept on their toes and constantly searching for ways to improve the game of Australian rules football, but this just isn't it. At some point it feels as if those in power are only looking to make sweeping changes in order to justify their pay cheques. I'm convinced not one footy fan in the country would prefer to have a mid-season tournament over what we currently have, and what's worked, for 150 years. I think we'll be more than okay without it.

-- Jake Michaels

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