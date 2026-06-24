Hawthorn coach shuts down Tasmania, Carlton speculation

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Sam Mitchell has quashed speculation he's interested in moving to Tasmania, saying he's happy as Hawthorn coach.

Mitchell is off contract at the end of the 2027 season, but is hopeful of locking in an extension before the start of the new year.

Tasmania, Carlton and Essendon are on the hunt for a new coach, and Mitchell would be hot property if he decided to test the market.

But the 2012 Brownlow Medallist was adamant he was happy at the Hawks.

Taking over from four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson at the end of the 2021 season, Mitchell has guided Hawthorn to final appearances in the past two years.

Sam Mitchell has moved to quash rumours about his future. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Asked if speculation around his coaching future was premature, Mitchell said: "Absolutely.

"I'm very happy at Hawthorn.

"There's a big difference between taking a phone call, which it's rude not to, and discussing coaching other teams."

The 43-year-old said he wasn't expecting a phone call from Tasmania or Carlton, with early contract talks tracking well.

"It's all going exactly as it should, so I wouldn't be reading anything into that," Mitchell said.

"There are conversations going on in the background, and I'm sure it'll sort itself out at this coming period."

Asked if he would like to sign a new deal ahead of 2027, Mitchell said: "I mean, I assume so, but I'm not concerned.

"It's not on my mind ... there's no story there."

Mitchell wouldn't be drawn on ongoing speculation about recruiting former Essendon captain Zach Merrett either.

The Bombers blocked Merrett's attempt to join Hawthorn in last year's trade period.

Speculation is that the midfielder will try to leave again at the end of this season, despite having another year left on his contract.

"I won't get into specifics about players. I never do that," Mitchell said.

"What I hope is our list management group is spending all of their working hours and half of their sleeping hours thinking about how we can improve our list."

Hawthorn, sitting third (9-4), will host a struggling GWS outfit at the MCG on Friday night.

Jarman Impey (hamstring) will be sidelined for at least two matches, while the Hawks have ruled out Jack Gunston (foot) and Conor Nash (neck) as a precaution.